Your favourite songs from the serial Miley Jab Hum Tum

Miley Jab Hum Tum was an Indian Teen drama television series that aired on STAR One from 22 September 2008 to 19 November 2010.The show is about falling in love during college and developing relations for a lifetime.

The story becomes cool when the cultures clash, that is, the cool and happening Mumbaite crowd falls in love with the sweet and innocent small town crowd. It revolves around 6 main college students, Gunjan by Sanaya, Nupur by Rati, Samrat played by Mohit Sehgal, Mayank by Arjun Bijlani, Dia by Navina Bole and Uday by Jas Karan.

It was the best youth shows of all time. Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal was the one of the best pair from the show until today as they got married and has a couple tag #Monaya.

We have a list of songs from your favorite show 'Miley Jab Hum Tum'

Miley Jab Hum Tum all songs

Miley Jab Hum Tum Title Song

#Mayur Nupur and Mayank's romance

Kyaa Hua Ye Jo Hua

Do dil ek jaan song

Party song