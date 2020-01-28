  1. Home
Miley Cyrus reveals why she wasn't invited to 2020 Grammy Awards (Pic. Courtesy: Instagram)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 28 Jan 2020 14:01:36 IST

Singer Miley Cyrus has shared her own theory on why she wasn't invited to the 2020 Grammy Awards and said that it was related to her love for cannabis.

Miley's absence at the 2020 Grammy Awards raised questions among her fans as her father Billy Ray Cyrus was part of the Sunday, January 26 gala, which was also attended by her sister Noah Cyrus.

On Monday, Miley took to Instagram to hint that she's not invited to the Grammys and other award shows anymore because of her antics at the 2013 MTV Europe Music Awards that was related to her love for cannabis, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The former "Hannah Montana" star shared a clip of her smoking a joint onstage at the event and wrote in the caption, "& we wonder why I'm not invited to award shows anymore."

Many have since sounded their support for Miley after she was reportedly blacklisted by award shows because of the reason she mentioned above, with actress Vanessa Hudgens replying to her post: "What a baller."

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Lisa Rinna wrote: "I'd have you at mine if I had one."

Designer Alexander Wang told the former Disney star: "Don't ever change."

A user commented: "Because they don't deserve you".

While someone else echoed the sentiment and wrote: "omgggg the shade you're way too good for them baby it's no surprise (sic.)."

