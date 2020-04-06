Milind Soman suggests meditation to beat COVID-19 stress

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 06 Apr 2020 20:08:48 IST

Mumbai, April 6 (IANS) Actor-model-fitness enthusiast Milind Soman suggests meditation for peace of mind in these times of COVID-19 stress, often triggered off by all the rumours, speculations and fake news emanating about the disease.

"So much conflicting information online. So much uncertainty. What will the world be like in a few months. What about the virus. What about the economy. Let's not overthink this. Go with the flow. Whatever shape the world takes, we must be prepared. Our minds must be prepared. Strong. And centered," Milind wrote on Instagram.

"Meditation, if practiced for as few as 10 minutes each day, can help you control stress, decrease anxiety, improve cardiovascular health, and achieve a greater capacity for relaxation," added the 54-year-old.

He also offered suggestions about how to perform meditation for those who do not know.

Milind wrote:

"How to Start Meditating?

Set a timer. Start with 5 mins.

Put on Music that you find calming.

Sit or lie down comfortably in a quiet place

Breathe normally through your nose, with your mouth closed. Focus on your breath, as you inhale and exhale. If you notice your mind being distracted by thoughts, gently bring it back to the breath."

