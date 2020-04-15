Millie Bobby Brown's 'hair-raising' lockdown adventures

Los Angeles, April 15 (IANS) As hair salons around the world are closed amid lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, "Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown is trying to take proper care of her hair at home.

On Wednesday, Bobby Brown took to Instagram and posted a video that shows her wearing an electronic hair drying cap on her head, lightening up the mood of people amid the ongoing health crisis.

"Tryna keep myself entertained with at home hair treatments ...mum and I laughed at this for a while hahaha," she captioned the video.

Bobby Brown is just 16 and she rose to fame playing Eleven in the sci-fi show "Stranger Things".

In one of her previous interviews, Bobby Brown had said that she wants to make social media a "happy place".

"Social media is one of the best places in the world and one of the worst -- it counteracts itself. It sends such amazing messages; it raises awareness of situations that need to be heard. Nobody should say it isn''t a platform for positivity and change. But then there are some really heartbreaking things to happen on social media and I have dealt with a lot of bullying online. I want to make it a happy place," she had said.

