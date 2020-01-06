  1. Home
Salman Khan and Kangana Ranaut
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 06 Jan 2020 11:00:08 IST

Contestants in the Bigg Boss house often take 'Pangas’ with each other, but taking on a ‘Panga’ in real life is the versatile actress Kangana Ranaut. Kangana graced the Bigg Boss stage to promote her upcoming film ‘Panga’.

Salman Khan is impressed by Kangana’s blockbuster performances and tells her she is capable of enacting him in his biopic too while the two talk about her films.

Also read: Ajay Devgn and Kajol's cute nok jhok on the sets of Bigg Boss

Kangana then informs Salman that she will enter the house to see how the housemates take ‘Panga’ with each other. But before that she wants to show him and a demo. She explains that Salman has to narrate his dialogue while enacting one of the contestants inside the house.

While doing so, he has to maintain their style of talking and shouting at each other. Before  Kangana could complete,  Salman starts shouting his dialogue ‘mujhpar ek ehsaan karna’ and that scares and shocks Kangana as she didn’t see that coming. The two later get into a dialogue face off enacting the contestants like Asim, Shehnaz and Sidharth.

Kanagana is essaying the role of a Kabaddi player in the film and she excitedly informs Salman that she can execute a raid of Kabaddi and that she is also a very nice raider. She gets Salman to play a round of Kabaddi and the two have a great time on sets. Watching the two compete will be a complete visual delight for the viewers

