Mini Mathur recalls hosting 'Indian Idol'

Mumbai, April 5 (IANS) A Former VJ and actress Mini Mathur on Sunday went down memory lane and reminisced her experience anchoring popular singing reality TV show "Indian Idol".

"'Indian idol' was India's first reality show....None of us had any idea that it would capture India's imagination and go on to be a rage! I was straight out of 5 years as an MTV VJ, I had just delivered Vivaan... I was totally up to host a new international format but completely unprepared for being so emotionally involved with the show. Because it was a first at so many levels- pure, organic, truthful, naked. There was no pretension, no gimmicks or manipulation. It was also the first time viewers were involved in voting for the winner," she wrote.

Mini also shared how sheA "was chased by people to know more about the contestants (who I'm still close to) I travelled to remote corners of the country meeting people with such touching stories".

She added: "I connected with truck drivers, farmers, students, vegetable sellers, housewives at the same time as A-list stars, music maestros and celebrities. I was the receptacle to the great indian "HOPE"."

Mini had hosted six seasons of the show. Recalling her journey, she also thanked her former co-host Hussain Kuwajerwala and the judges, including Farah Khan, Sonu Nigam and Alisha Chinai.

" I discovered a whole new side of myself with the 6 seasons I hosted. Found some pics from season 3- the season in which Prashant Tamang won. A big shout out to @huseinkk one of the BEST co-hosts I've ever worked with ! And to the lovely @farahkhankunder with who I had the best time on the show with @sonunigamofficial .. my eternal favourite and @alishachinaiofficial Javed saab, uditji and annuji and the OG team," Mini posted.

On the acting front, Mini recently wooed audience with her performance in web show "Mind the Malhotras".

