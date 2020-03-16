Missing the gym? Hit neighbourhood park, workout at home

New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) With several states directing to shut gyms in the wake of growing COVID-19 scare, fitness and health experts on Monday advised gym freaks to hit the neighbourhood parks and make their home a place to work out.

They, however, cautioned to keep distance while jogging or exercising in parks and other open spaces in societies.

The Delhi government on Monday directed the closure of all gymnasiums, nightclubs, theatres, weekly markets and spas in the city till March 31, apart from gatherings of more than 50 people.

Manoj Sharma, Founder, The Inferno Fitness Club in Delhi/NCR, hitting the gym is not the right thing during the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Walking is the simplest and most inexpensive activity you could do to win back good health. Try power yoga at home, if you're looking for a rigorous workout to shed excess kilos," Sharma told IANS.

According to Sami Kazmi, a New Delhi-based certified personal trainer, if you do not have access to gym for certain days, here is how you can remain fit at home.

"Perform some body-weight exercises at home like, squats, variation of lunges and push-ups, static holds like plank, squat hold, push up hold, bridge hold, etc.," suggested Kazmi.

"Do yoga and meditation for flexibility and calmness and dance for endurance and stamina," he added.

As the gyms remain closed, fitness experts advise that working out at home, jogging in parks and reducing caloric intake can be right alternatives to maintain healthy lifestyle.

According to Dr Sandeep Budhiraja, Group Medical Director, Max Healthcare, while the government is trying to eliminate all the possibilities of potentially risky environments where mass gathering is seen, this is a good step taken.

"Earlier where huge crowd was seen in places like cinema halls, malls, school, colleges, offices etc have been ordered to remain close. Gym on the other hand, though is not a mass gathering place, but at least 20-25 people gather," Budhiraja told IANS.

"Containing a smaller place with improper ventilation, many people working out at the same time, has an increased chance of infection. While hygiene remains another major factor, it is neither possible to check the complete sterility of the equipments after each use, nor it is possible to restrict anybody with cough or cold to enter into the gym," he explained.

Fitness freaks and enthusiasts can, meanwhile. opt for walking, jogging, stretching exercises or yoga in open environments like park, suggested Budhiraja.

Delhi-based Arushi Pande, a fitness enthusiast who is pursuing personal trainer and fitness certification (ISSA), said it is not impossible to maintain healthy lifestyle regardless of the current situation.

'Eat home-cooked meals and work out at home. This is the best time to work on abs, go for a jog in the park or perform morning/evening walks," said Pande.

"This is the best time to give your body a break and recovery time," she added.

"From squats, push-up, plank and Burpees, these are the best alternatives one can opt to cut some extra fat at home without going to the gym, Diet control is also important in such situation," said Amar, a fitness enthusiast.

