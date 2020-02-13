  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Mithun's youngest son Namashi shoots V-Day pic with debut film co-star

Mithun's youngest son Namashi shoots V-Day pic with debut film co-star

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 13 Feb 2020 21:00:33 IST

Mumbai, Feb 13 (IANS) Eighties Bollywood superstar Mithun Chakraborty's youngest son Namashi Chakraborty is gearing up to make his Bollywood debut in Rajkumar Santoshi's upcoming film, but before that the young actor has gone ahead and shot a mushy Valentines' Day photo-op with Amrin Qureshi, co-star of his debut film.

Namashi and Amrin's debut venture is a rom-com titled "Bad Boy". The film is produced by Amrin's father Sajid Qureshi.

Meanwhile, in a build-up to the hype for the film, the two budding stars posed amidst heart-shaped balloons and on a bike to strike up some V-Day passion.

"It was a very challenging shoot but Rajkumar completed filming the movie in just 60 days, much ahead of schedule. We just have to shoot the songs now and after that we will be ready to start post-production," producer Sajid Qureshi had a while back, about the shooting of "Bad Boy".

--IANS

nn/vnc

NewsBigg Boss 13: Siddharth Shukla or Asim Riaz? Exit Poll results out

Bigg Boss 13: Siddharth Shukla or Asim Riaz? Exit Poll results out

NewsSunny Leone to feature in a comedy series

Sunny Leone to feature in a comedy series

NewsJennifer Aniston opens up on her future

Jennifer Aniston opens up on her future

NewsDisney's 'Aladdin' sequel in the works

Disney's 'Aladdin' sequel in the works

NewsAwkwafina to star in a gambling drama film

Awkwafina to star in a gambling drama film

NewsSaifeena reveal that Virushka is the other celebrity couple

Saifeena reveal that Virushka is the other celebrity couple

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Channa Ve from Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship

Song Lyrics of Channa Ve from Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Tere Naal Ishq by Bushra Shahriar

Song Lyrics of Tere Naal Ishq by Bushra Shahriar

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Dil Vich Thaan by Prabh Gill

Song Lyrics of Dil Vich Thaan by Prabh Gill