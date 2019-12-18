Model Kaia Gerber's stand-up comic beau using her to boost career?

Los Angeles, Dec 18 (IANS) Stand-up comedian Pete Davidson's relationship with model Kaia Gerber appears to be going strong, but according to reports he is using his girlfriend to boost his career.

"He's itching to make it big in the movies any way he can and brags that he's got several projects in the works and that he'll move on to super stardom any day now, like a lot of 'Saturday Night Live' cast members before him," an insider said, reports radaronline.com.

"He's just so downright arrogant and immature in thinking his comedy is king, but behind the scenes his colleagues are rolling their eyes," the insider added.

Davidson has been dating former supermodel Cindy Crawford's 18-year-old daughter Kaia Gerber and the comedian appears to be using their relationship to his advantage.

A source said: "He's shamelessly dropping Kaia's name as a way into all the celeb parties to schmooze with the big Hollywood producers. He's done this with all the famous ladies he's dated."

Everyone in Davidson's social circles is "glad he's been able to maintain his sobriety but this success he's had with the ladies seems to have gone to Pete's head and turned him into an absolute douche."

