  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Mohit Kumar: Injuries are part of journey

Mohit Kumar: Injuries are part of journey

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 16 Feb 2020 18:55:59 IST

Bhopal, Feb 16 (IANS) Newcomer Mohit Kumar recently got injured while shooting for his TV show "Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2" here. But he didn't let it pull him down. He says injuries are part of any journey.

Mohit, who essays the lead role of Shravan Malhotra in the show, was shooting for a sequence in which Suman (actress Kanikka Kapur) pulls Shravan and he falls on the stairs. He slipped on the stairs and injured his hand.

Speaking about the incident, Mohit said: "Injuries are part of any journey and this show itself is one beautiful expedition. It is based on a story with an army backdrop and we had real army men helping us in our shoots. I got to learn a lot from them and a major thing was not losing up to accidents. Thus, when I was injured, it didn't make me tensed much and the team was there to take care of me."

"Though I wanted to shoot after the injury, as the schedule was packed, the team decided otherwise. My entire team have been taking care of me like a family, they actually made me laugh even when I was in pain. I couldn't wish for more," he added.

"Ek Duje ke Vaaste 2" is aired on Sony Entertainment Television.

--IANS

nn/vd

NewsSidharth Shukla is declared as the winner of Bigg Boss 13

Sidharth Shukla is declared as the winner of Bigg Boss 13

NewsRihanna reunites with The Neptunes for upcoming album

Rihanna reunites with The Neptunes for upcoming album

NewsKartik-Sara's LOVE AAJ KAL 2 is good to decent, Aditya's MALANG holds!

Kartik-Sara's LOVE AAJ KAL 2 is good to decent, Aditya's MALANG holds!

NewsNetflix announces its star studded cast for 'Masters of the Universe: Revelation'

Netflix announces its star studded cast for 'Masters of the Universe: Revelation'

NewsBigg Boss 13 Finale: Its dance war between Sidarth Shukla and Asim Riaz

Bigg Boss 13 Finale: Its dance war between Sidarth Shukla and Asim Riaz

NewsGigi Hadid pays an adorable Valentine's Day tribute to ex Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid pays an adorable Valentine's Day tribute to ex Zayn Malik

NewsSidharth Shukla is declared as the winner of Bigg Boss 13

Sidharth Shukla is declared as the winner of Bigg Boss 13

Fashion & LifestyleKylie Jenner shows off new hairstyle on Valentine's Day

Kylie Jenner shows off new hairstyle on Valentine's Day

NewsRihanna reunites with The Neptunes for upcoming album

Rihanna reunites with The Neptunes for upcoming album