Mohit Malhotra: I am glad people have liked me in Hacked
Actor Mohit Malhotra is on cloud nine as his film Hacked has been loved by his fans. The actor says that he has got a great response to his character. “I am being appreciated and people are liking my performance.
It is a good feeling. The feedback is encouraging and I am glad people have liked me in the film. The concept of the film is unique. Nothing of this sort has been done before and since it’s a very contemporary concept, I was sure everyone will love it,” he says.
The film has been directed by filmmaker Vikram Bhatt, who Mohit has worked with before as well. “It was absolutely a fantastic experience working with him. There was so much to learn from him on the sets.
He is an institution in itself. I worked with him in Maaya too. It was a web series, directed by Krishna Bhatt, and it was super fun shooting with her as well,” he says.
Mohit has always been a fan of Vikram’s work. “I was a big fan of Ghulam and I remember watching it multiple times. It was such a cult that I think the whole nation watched it and it’s always been my all-time favourite,” he says.
Asked him who he would like to work with next, and he says, “I would love to work with Imtiaz Ali and Sanjay Leela Bhansali if I get the chance.”