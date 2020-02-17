Mohit Sehgal and Sanaya Irani are currently enjoying their vacation in Dubai and having their fun time together. Monaya are the most loved couple of telly town.

They often hangout and explore different places and make the most of their time together and have a hell of a vacation.

Mohit Sehgal and Sanaya Irani shared their drool-worthy pictures from their vacation from Dubai. They also shared a romantic kiss at Atlantis, The Palm and captioned, “Who says only Paris is romantic ! @sanayairani ❤️😘 @atlantisthepalm #atlantisthepalm #aworldaway”

They also went at gaming arcade and relived their childhood memories and brought back their inner child. These pictures would definitely want to go for a vacation.

Check out Mohit Sehgal and Sanaya Irani’s drool-worthy vacation pictures below:

Mohit Sehgal and Sanaya Irani share a romantic kiss.

Sanaya Irani captioned, "Piggy back rides ..... just the best kinda rides you want in life 😊😊 @itsmohitsehgal @atlantisthepalm #atlantisthepalm #aworldaway"

Sanaya Irani captioned, "This felt like a blast from the past . What a fun day we had bowling and video gaming ... we totally had our game faces on 😀😀. @itsmohitsehgal @wavehousedubai @atlantisthepalm #atlantisthepalm #aworldaway"

Mohit Sehgal captioned, "Felt like I went back to my school days when after school I use to throw my bag on my bed and would convince my mom that I don't need sleep and will study once I come back , call my friends and would go to a gaming arcade . Wish I could go back in time... and baby u would have been my school friend ❤️ @sanayairani . Had an awesome day at @wavehousedubai @atlantisthepalm #atlantisthepalm #aworldaway 🎳🎮"