Mohit Suri, Mithoon always have a 'certain emotional target'

New Delhi, Jan 14 (IANS) Composer Mithoon and filmmaker Mohit Suri have given many chartbusters together. They have joined forces again for the track "Chal ghar chalen" in the upcoming movie, "Malang". Mithoon says they keep their past success behind and focus on achieving a "certain emotional target" while working on a new song.

"Chal ghar chalen" is a romantic track sung by the Arijit Singh and written by Sayeed Quadri.

Mithoon has scored music for Mohit Suri films such as "Zeher: A Love Story", "Aashiqui 2" and "Ek Villain" in the past. "Whenever I work with Mohit Suri, there is always a certain emotional target that we have in mind. We do not think of the past or the future, what kind of trends or numbers we have to achieve. It's always about achieving a particular emotion," the composer told IANS.

About their latest collaborative effort, Mithoon revealed: "It's a song about coming back home. It was Mohit's idea. He said that home is a concept which every person in the world will relate to. It does not necessarily mean the place where you live in but it can be a person too."

"There are legends who have written about coming back home. There have been songs about coming back home. We wanted to pay our Hindustani tribute to that thought," he added.

Using that strain of thought, Mithoon went on to create the melody.

"Sayeed Quadri, who is highly respected, brought in another dimension to the song. I told Arijit to sing with complete ease and that there is nothing to prove," he said about the singer with whom he has given the romantic anthem "Tum hi ho" among numerous other hits.

Mithoon said it's "our creative selfishness" that brings him and Suri together again and again.

"He really brings out the best in me. Even today, he never comes to me demanding a 'hit' song for lack of a better word. I am greedy for working with him not because of the brand name that he is, but because of the creative space that he gives me," said Mithoon.

--IANS

nn/vnc