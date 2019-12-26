  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Lifestyle
  3. Mona Singh is glowing in her mehendi ceremony pictures

Mona Singh is glowing in her mehendi ceremony pictures

Shweta Ghadashi By Shweta Ghadashi | 26 Dec 2019 15:30:57 IST

Television actress Mona Singh who rose to fame in the show ‘Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin is all set to tie the knot with her boyfriend on December 27.

The Mehendi ceremony pictures are breaking the internet and she is glowing in her Mehendi pictures.

Also Read: ALTBalaj's Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai makes a return with Season 3

The pre-wedding rituals have kicked started and the bride's team took to Instagram to share the pictures from the Mehendi ceremony.

Mona’s close friends and co-actor Gaurav Gera was also present at the Mehendi ceremony.

She is all decked up wearing a pink dress and floral jewellery. She is absolutely glowing in her Mehendi pictures.

Mona was recently seen in a web series titled M.O.M. Mission Over Mars on ALT Balaji. Her other popular TV shows include Kavach...Kaali Shaktiyon Se, Kya Huaa Tera Vaada and Radhaa Ki Betiyaan Kuch Kar Dikhayengi.

Mona had played Kareena’s sister in Rajkumar Hirani’s 3 Idiots, also starring Aamir Khan. Her upcoming film is also with the same pair Aamir-Kareena’s next, titled Laal Singh Chaddha.

Check out Mona Singh’s Mehendi pictures below:

Mona Singh and Gaurav Gera

Mona Singh's Mehendi pictures

Related Topics

Fashion & LifestyleChristmas 2019: Sunny Leone, Esha Deol, Malaika Arora and other celebrate Christmas in their own style

Christmas 2019: Sunny Leone, Esha Deol, Malaika Arora and other celebrate Christmas in their own style

Fashion & LifestyleMadonna's ex-husband Guy Ritchie shares family picture on Christmas

Madonna's ex-husband Guy Ritchie shares family picture on Christmas

Fashion & LifestyleNick Jonas surprises Priyanka Chopra with a unique Christmas present

Nick Jonas surprises Priyanka Chopra with a unique Christmas present

Fashion & LifestyleRita Ora sizzles in stunning oceanic photoshoot

Rita Ora sizzles in stunning oceanic photoshoot

Fashion & LifestyleJennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez share an adorable kiss in matching Christmas pajamas

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez share an adorable kiss in matching Christmas pajamas

Fashion & LifestyleHina Khan, Sanaya Irani, Karishma Tanna and others enjoying floating breakfast

Hina Khan, Sanaya Irani, Karishma Tanna and others enjoying floating breakfast

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Ghamand Kar from Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior

Song Lyrics of Ghamand Kar from Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Garmi from Street Dancer 3D

Song Lyrics of Garmi from Street Dancer 3D

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Baby Bewafa by Goldie Sohel

Song Lyrics of Baby Bewafa by Goldie Sohel