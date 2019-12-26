Mona Singh is glowing in her mehendi ceremony pictures

Television actress Mona Singh who rose to fame in the show ‘Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin is all set to tie the knot with her boyfriend on December 27.

The Mehendi ceremony pictures are breaking the internet and she is glowing in her Mehendi pictures.

The pre-wedding rituals have kicked started and the bride's team took to Instagram to share the pictures from the Mehendi ceremony.

Mona’s close friends and co-actor Gaurav Gera was also present at the Mehendi ceremony.

She is all decked up wearing a pink dress and floral jewellery. She is absolutely glowing in her Mehendi pictures.

Mona was recently seen in a web series titled M.O.M. Mission Over Mars on ALT Balaji. Her other popular TV shows include Kavach...Kaali Shaktiyon Se, Kya Huaa Tera Vaada and Radhaa Ki Betiyaan Kuch Kar Dikhayengi.

Mona had played Kareena’s sister in Rajkumar Hirani’s 3 Idiots, also starring Aamir Khan. Her upcoming film is also with the same pair Aamir-Kareena’s next, titled Laal Singh Chaddha.

Check out Mona Singh’s Mehendi pictures below:

Mona Singh and Gaurav Gera

Mona Singh's Mehendi pictures