Monsters get ready to 'Rumble' in Hollywood's wrestling arena

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 27 Feb 2020 19:28:41 IST

Los Angeles Feb 27 (IANS) Hollywood animation is all set to give the world of professional wrestling a monster toon twist.

"Rumble", a new computer animated comedy imagines a world where giant monsters are super athletes and participate in the professional wrestling sport of 'monster wrestling'.

Voicing the lead role of a teenager named Winnie is Geraldine Viswanathan, 24-year old Australian actress whose father, Suresh Viswanathan, is incidentally of Malaysian Tamil descent.

Terry Crews and Will Arnett, along with professional wrestlers Becky Lynch and Roman Reigns, are other members of the film's voice cast.

"Rumble" is directed by debutant feature filmmaker Hamish Grieve. The story is about Winnie (voiced Viswanathan), a young woman who wants to follow in her father's footsteps and become a wrestling trainer, in a world where giant monsters are professional compete in the global wrestling arena. Will Arnett voices as Steve, a giant and inexperienced monster who Winnie decides to train into a champion, while Terry Crews lends his voice to Tentacularis, a shark-like creature who is the reigning champ of monster wrestling.

The film is based on Rob Harrell's novel for children, "Monster On The Hill".

Paramount released the official Rumble trailer online this morning, along with a teaser poster and a first-look image of Steve.

