  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Mouni Roy, Varun Sharma to feature in Holi song

Mouni Roy, Varun Sharma to feature in Holi song

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 25 Feb 2020 13:29:10 IST

Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) Actors Mouni Roy, Varun Sharma and Sunny Singh, will be seen in a Holi special song, which has been sung by Mika Singh and Abhinav Shekhar.

"This song is really special for me, I always wanted to create something fresh for Holi. It was amazing experience working with Mika paaji and Remo sir," Abhinav said.

Produced by Sanjay Kukreja, the track's video is directed by Remo D'Souza. It will be released on BLive Music.

The music for the yet to be titled song is given by Aditya Dev.

--IANS

sim/dpb

NewsBTS promote new album on 'The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon'

BTS promote new album on 'The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon'

NewsJersey: Shahid Kapoor to spend his birthday on the sets

Jersey: Shahid Kapoor to spend his birthday on the sets

NewsBloodshot: Vin Diesel gears up for upcoming superhero film

Bloodshot: Vin Diesel gears up for upcoming superhero film

NewsMohit Malhotra turns good Samaritan, supports maid's son

Mohit Malhotra turns good Samaritan, supports maid's son

NewsKatrina Kaif opens up on her bond with Priyanka Chopra

Katrina Kaif opens up on her bond with Priyanka Chopra

News'Mentalhood' Trailer: Karisma Kapoor and her gang of 'Supermoms' face parenting issues

'Mentalhood' Trailer: Karisma Kapoor and her gang of 'Supermoms' face parenting issues

Fashion & LifestyleAlaya F brings the perfect shimmer pick for the season!

Alaya F brings the perfect shimmer pick for the season!

NewsDonald Trump praises SRK's 'DDLJ' and Amitabh Bachchan's 'Sholay' in his speech

Donald Trump praises SRK's 'DDLJ' and Amitabh Bachchan's 'Sholay' in his speech

FeatureBirthday Special: Shahid Kapoor's Romantic dialogues from his movies

Birthday Special: Shahid Kapoor's Romantic dialogues from his movies