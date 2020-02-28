COOKIE movie review is here. Releasing tomorrow – February 28, 2020, the supernatural horror drama is directed by the writer of BHOOT and SWADESH Lalit Marathe. The movie features Vibhoutee Sharma, Reena and Ankur Vikal in pivotal roles. Does COOKIE provides the scares?. Let’s find out in the movie review of COOKIE.

Immediate reaction when the end credits roll.

Lalit Marathe’s COOKIE is a rare scare, this eerie ride of love, jealousy and guilt questions the consequences of negligence towards our loved ones.

The Story of COOKIE

Cookie (Vibhoutee Sharma) elder daughter of a known psychiatrist played by Reena is nursing a grudge against her mother and her younger sister. Suffering from mood shifts Cookie one day has a tiff with her parents and in a fit of rage walks away from the dinner declaring that she doesn,t need them and will be on her own. Her boyfriend refuses to pick her up and the annoyed Cookie then chills out at a night club and while returning back with a hunk, something drastically unfortunate happens and Cookie starts haunting her family members especially her Mom.

COOKIE movie review

Lalit Marathe derives the title with the vulnerable condition of a person who has developed a tendency to go crazy, weird instantly if a certain hidden grudge is hit. The idea of Cookie is to make the audience feel about the scares/horror of losing the faith of a beloved person or his/her faith in front of the naked eyes.

Lalit Marathe gets the emotional chord right and blends it with elements of some eerie atmospheric supernatural horrors that are mostly old school and designed to please the diehard horror fest.

Though COOKIE is routine in its genre and is afraid of making some daring experiments, it is surrounded by an air of mystery which is not completely Hitchcokian or Shyamalian but at places it is Ram Gopalian – the use of props like curtain, cupboard.

The best part is that the depiction of spirit is not like a caricature, it’s more of a human struggle a love hate relationship between a daughter and her mother that rules and covers the lack of jumping scares.

Vibhoutee Sharma as Cookie powers this supernatural horror with required vulnerability and the actress shows a rare portrait of ease in getting into the skin of the character.

Reena as the Mom is fabulous; she holds the proceedings and makes the audience hooked with her natural performance.

Technically sound with Tuhin Chongder and Somraj Ganguli creating the perfect impact.

Lalit Marathe fails to utilize in full potential, the parallel story of Ankur Vikal who plays the police officer suffering from guilt.

Though Ankur Vikal performs quite well. It was indeed sad to see a talent like Sai Tamhankar getting wasted.

What to do

Very simple, if you are looking for some emotion in a decent supernatural horror that doesn,t makes tall claims and you are entering without much expectations then COOKIE is the movie.

Rating 3/5