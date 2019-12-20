DABANGG 3 movie review is here. The action comedy directed by Prabhu Deva, is a sequel to the 2012 film DABANGG 2 and the third installment of DABANGG film series. Starring Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan and introducing Saiee Manjrekar with Sudeep as the antagonist. The movie is released today – December 20, 2019 along with his dubbed versions in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu languages. So, does it fulfill the expectations.?! Hud hud Dabangg Dabangg… let’s find out in the movie review of DABANGG 3

Immediate reaction when the end credits roll

DABANGG 3 Hud Hud Dabangg Dabangg Dabangg… this could have been easily titled as ‘The making of Chulbul Pandey. Salman Khan makes his fans happy in this mass pleasing entertainer.

The Story of DABANGG 3

A prequel and a sequel both – Two in one.. how Dhaakad (Salman Khan) becomes Chulbul Pandey and how an incident from past threatens his present.

DABANGG 3 movie review

DABANGG 3 - The third installment is an escapist delight a moment of joy for the diehard Salmaniacs. A complete OTT massy escapist fun. Chulbul is here to please his fandom and ‘bhai’ does it with aplomb.

Prabhu Deva designs it to please Salman Khan fans and the lovers of larger than life action dhamaka. Solid action, clap worthy dances and seeti maar climax. DABANGG 3 has everything that an average cinegoer and Salman Kahn fans could have asked for. And yes when he takes off his shirt and flaunts his well-toned body, its hysteria at single screens.

The menacing Sudeep is a bonus and he is terrific. Sudeep’s body language and controlled nuances adds to the intensity and he seems to be a force to reckon with against the towering phenomenon called Chulbul Pandey.

Saiee Manjrekar as Khushi makes a very impressive debut. Arbaaz Khan as Makhanchand "Makkhi" Pandey has his moments. Mahesh Manjrekar in a very short role makes his presence felt. Prabhu Deva in a special appearance in the song "Munna Badnaam Hua" will make the crowd very happy and what happens after his dance is the thing that marks the difference between a massy crowd pleaser and a Salman Khan crowd pleaser. Warina Hussain as item girl in "Munna Badnaam Hua" is ravishing. Dolly Bindra leaves her mark.

However, Sonakshi Sinha as Rajjo Pandey is routine.

Flaws

This paisa vasool massy crowd pleaser follows no usool of logics and it’s completely at your face type of filmmaking. The antagonist has no back story. the movie takes important turn’s without much explanation. In the end DABANGG 3 is an addition to a Salman Khan entertainer. Chulbul Pandey is one of the most entertaining cop of Bollywood’s escapist cinema and it could have been used much in a much better way. Brand ‘Chulbul’ if given a thought beyond the known tactics of Salman Khan, then it can still travel much long.

Final words

If you are a Salman Khan fan then you won't care and will watch DABANGG 3 at any cost. If you are not an admirer of Bollywood’s OTT escapist massy masala then you won,t bother about how Salman Khan takes his target audience into a frenzy when he punches, kicks and dances in ‘air’. So if you have loved DABANGG and are an admirer of Salman Khan then it’s time to say Hud Hud Dabangg Dabangg otherwise stay away.

Rating 3/5