KAAMYAAB movie review is here. Starring Sanjay Mishra, the movie is helmed by Hardik Mehta. Said to be an ode to the ‘side’ actors, KAAMYAAB releases this Friday on March 06, 2020. Does ‘Kaamyaab’ finds kamyaabi’ (succeeds) in its motto?!. Let’s find out in the movie review of KAAMYAAB.

Immediate reaction when the end credits roll

Long live the Samba, Shera, Kalia, Teja, Peter, Kapoor, Ahmed Chacha, Mausi, Ganpat, ‘etc’ of Bollywood. This ode to the ‘side’ actors is a gem that glitters with the stellar act of the amazing Sanjay Mishra.

The Story of KAAMYAAB

Sudheer (Sanjay Mishra) is a retired ‘side’ actor of mainstream Bollywood masala famous for his line ‘enjoying life or option kya hai’. The popular side kick has packed his acting shoes and is leading a boring lonely life. One day during an interaction for a regional TV channel, Sudheer is surprised to know that he has done around 499 movies. This motivates Sudheer to give one more shot to make it a perfect 500 and be in the league of Lalita Pawar etc.

So, Sudheer aka Shera moves out and contacts his friend Gulati (Deepak Dobriyal) an actor tuned popular casting agent. Seniority helps and Sudheer bags a role in a most happening project but things have changed. Sudheer has to give auditions and face severe competition from the active senior side actors like Avtar Gill.

Unable to cope with the new age environment, the 499 film old artiste develops anxiety and gets nervous during the shoot. Unable to perform and forced to face the wrath of the unit members, Sudheer is shattered and shocked to find that he is nothing but just a ‘side’ actor.

KAAMYAAB movie review

CHAL MERI LUNA, AMDAVAD MA FAMOUS - National Award-winning filmmaker Hardik Mehta’s KAAMYAAB is cynically heart breaking yet good-natured. This pathos on heartlessness of the movie industry, the selfishness of an artiste and the price an artiste has to pay no matter how big or small he is for that crazy illusion of staying in frame and fame is well crafted.

Hardik Mehta is known for his micro macro approach where the subject’s journey penetrates into the present situation and comments on the circumstances, the environment that shapes them and in KAAMYAB the writer director brings forward the painful reality of rejection with élan.

The comment on the present times for example – the ‘Desh Bhakti’ syrup is a case of rare brilliance. Radhika Anand’s dialogues are realistic and laced with sly humour perfectly complimenting the script of this rare little gem.

Next only to Zoya Akhtar’s exceptional LUCK BY CHANCE, Robert Altman 1992 masterpiece THE PLAYER in terms of its showcase of the sad painful reality of the movie industry if the genius of Gurudutt’s KAGAZ KE PHOOL is kept aside, KAAMYAAB succeeds in delivering the message and highlighting the plight of aloos ( potatoes) in the industry.

The climax is a rare example of an act of exceptional metaphor - the best seen in recent years. Yes, it’s entirely filmy but isn,t KAAMYAAB a movie for those who have grown on the Teja’s, Sambha’s,Robert’s and Vijay’s of Bollywood.

Sanjay Mishra is exceptional, just perfect, a treat to watch.

From the other side actors, Avtar Gill is fabulous. Deepak Dobriyal is outstanding. A scene that sees Viju Khote, Lilliput, Manmauji, Ramesh Goyal, Anil Nagrath, Birbal in one scene is an unforgettable moment for any Bollywood die hard grown up on the 60 – 70 Bollywood flicks.

Sarika Singh as Sudheer’s caring daughter and Isha Talwar as Sudheer’s neighbor – an aspiring actress plus Aakash Deep Arora as the assistant leave their mark.

Flaws

Yes, times have changed. Hardik Mehta should have highlighted the benefits of the changes in the movie industry like budgeting, digitalization, a degree of professionalisms, the vans etc. Yes, the bygone era was exceptional but the modern era has some benefits as well.

Final words

Kudos to SRK and Gauri Khan for bringing this rare gem. If you love movies and grown on them, Teja, Sambha, Mona Darling, etc have been part of your life, then KAAMYAB is the life (read time) on screen which you will enjoy – or koi option kya hai.. by the way Teja, Sanbha se yaad aaya – what happened to Kapoor from Shri Amitabh Bachchan’s DEEWAR?.. going with 4 stars ( an extra for the incredible Sanjay Mishra, long live our dear Sambha’s, Kalia’s, Teja’s and all)

Rating 4/5