LOVE AAJ KAL movie review is here. Directed by Imtiaz Ali and starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan. The movie releases today – February 14, 2020. Does this Imitiaz Ali’s rehash of his extremely lovable 2009 love story starring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone rekindles your love for your valentine on this valentine day?. Let’s find out in the movie review of LOVE AAJ KAL.

Immediate reaction when the end credits roll

Oh.. so it got over. But from when did I start developing a feeling for Veer and Zoey in the last two hours and twenty one minutes of LOVE AAJ KAL ?. Dear Imtiaz Ali please start thinking of helming an action comedy now. You seriously need a change and a detox/ escape from the love cycle you have got yourself trapped in.

The Story of LOVE AAJ KAL

The structure is the same. Veer (Kartik) and Zoe (Sara) meet at a nightclub. What begins as a one night stand turns into a confused affair where the Zoe’s ambition makes it impossible for her to commit while Veer still believes in old school of love. So you know what will happen. But there is Randeep Hooda who runs a café ‘Mazi’ and is the mentor – cum- guide cum navigator cum friend who makes Veer and especially Zoe identify their emotion through his love story – Raghu ( Kartik again) and Leena (Aarushi Sharma ).

LOVE AAJ KAL movie review

Imitiaz Ali is completely stuck in his own grove and is now unable to find the escape route. Magic are not created every time. For even ‘reel emotions there is a science and just by giving a hip, millennial look with youngsters using social media, getting into casual encounters without any establishment, explanation doesn’t work.

The extremely loving 2009 LOVE AAJ KAL starring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone by the same Imitiaz Ali has now attained a cult status, some may even call it a masterpiece when they will compare it with this 2020 misadventure.

So, a proud moment for Saif Ali Khan, a sad moment for Sara Ali Khan, a moment of caution for Kartik Aaryan and high time of introspection for Imitiaz Ali.

The connection and the feeling of love for Veer and Zoe is missing. We don’t know what made them draw towards each other. What is exactly their cause of conflict?. Why all gyan is shared with no rhyme or reason. No establishment of scenes. Things happen suddenly, end suddenly. Its Randeep Hooda the replacement of Rishi Kapoor from the earlier film that brings some sanity and soul to the proceedings. Ironically, Randeep’s character is the sanest character in spite of his debatable morality and sanity in his love story. Imtiaz adds nothing new to the 2009 template of LOVE AAJ KAL and the 2020 version is nothing but a bumbling and charmless studio addition.

From the performance point of view, Randeep Hooda is a scene stealer. Terrific. Aarushi Sharma is excellent. Kartik is better in the 90’s part. Sara is strictly okay.

The period depicted in 90’s is limited to movie clips of Aamir Khan’s QSQT (Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak) posters and songs from Salman Khan’s Maine Pyar Kiya…

Final words

hat an irony. On valentine day, am criticizing a love story by Imtiaz Ali. Who once upon a time told stories that where from my life?. SOCHA NA THA, JAB WE MET, LOVE AAJ KAL, ROCKSTAR.

Today, Imtiaz is stuck in its own never ending loop am still wondering what was this so called modern gyan of love – LOVE AAJ KAL all about. A suffering in the name of love?.

I kept waiting for the plot to kick in and knock my heart and warm my soul. It never happened. In fact the movie had the body but lacked the soul. Socha Na Tha ki valentine day par the renowned silver screen love guru aisa Tamasha dikahayega ki dil hi toot jayega… …

Rating 1.5/5