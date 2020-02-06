MALANG movie review is here. Directed by Mohit Suri, the movie stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemu in leading roles. The movie releases on February 07, 2020. Does it unleashes the force as promised?. Let’s find out in the movie review of MALANG

Immediate reaction when the end credits roll

A dark romantic thriller sprinkled with de noir feel and psycho thriller effect. Bloodily frenetic and captivatingly intense, Mohit Suri is back to his groove with MALANG.

The Story of MALANG

A free willing Sara (Disha Patani) meets Advait (Aditya Roy Kapur) in Goa. A sparklingly intimate romantic adventure begins and during one of their escapades an incident takes place that changes their lives forever. The shocking incident introduces two police officers – Anjaney Agashe (Anil Kapoor) and Michael Rodrigues (Kunal Kemmu). MALANG is about how an incident makes hell break loose in the life of Advait, Sara, Agashe and Michael.

MALANG movie review

Mohit Suri is back to his groove with MALANG, a frantic dark romantic thriller blended with the psycho-noir feel, an example of a movie grabbing the audience by the collar in order to shake them free and keep their eyes open for the captivating fusion of love, deceit, guilt and anger.

Ferociously performed by Aditya Roy Kapur who is introduced as a deadly beast on a rampage in jail, breaking people and things in his well toned chiseled physic. Disha Patani as Sara is ravishing and the girl gets good ‘substance’ in her role and she shares an electrifying chemistry with Aditya.

Anil Kapoor is a stand out and a treat to watch. Kunal Khemu stuns with a surprise. Elli AvrRam is fantastic. Good support comes from Amruta Khanvilkar, Angela Krislinzki and Shaad Randhawa.

The writing by Aseem Arrora (story) and Aniruddha Guha (screenplay) aims at the lovers of dark, intense, de noir genre and such genre has characters with grey shades and hidden evil waiting to be unleashed. In MALANG the crime, sins that unfold are convincingly established as they come from the prevailing social conditions and understanding of human behavior lack of trust and continue decrease in the importance of family.

Its set on a revenge format which fulfills all the demands of the genre chases, violence, crossing of paths, brutality, bloodshed, the dark tone and all this is rooted in an absorbing drama of different humans in different situations unknowingly crossing paths and creating havoc. Aaj Ki Raat from the 1973 classic ANAMIKA (1973) sung by s Asha Bhosle gives that rare nostalgic neo-noir feel and it is used smartly.

Vikas Sivaraman’s cinematography is both colorfully exotic and mystically dark. Editing by Devendra Murdeshwar is tight. Music by Ankit Tiwari, Asim Azhar, Ved Sharma and The Fusion Project has two winners in the title track and Chal Ghar Chalen

Flaws

Some of the tension drains from a slow middle act, more intense cat and mouse would have done wonders and the Korean and American de noir influence in Mohit Suri’s thrillers is always evident.

Final words

MALANG is a bloodily frenetic rage, an outrage of emotions packed in a tight dark thriller that worships de noir tones and is brutally passionate. Having top notch acts from Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemu. MALANG sees Mohit Suri back to his groove and if you are a lover of dark, intense, action packed thrillers then unleash your love for such madness.

Rating 4/5