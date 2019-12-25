SPIES IN DISGUISE movie review is here. The computer-animated spy comedy film produced by Blue Sky Studios and distributed by 20th Century Fox is loosely based on Lucas Martell's 2009 animated short PIGEON: IMPOSSIBLE, the film is directed by Nick Bruno and Troy Quane in their directorial debuts, and stars the voices of Will Smith and Tom Holland, alongside Rashida Jones, Ben Mendelsohn, Reba McEntire, Rachel Brosnahan, Karen Gillan, DJ Khaled, and Masi Oka in supporting roles. The movie is scheduled for international release on December 25, 2019, and releases in India on December 27, 2019.

Immediate reaction when the end credits roll in

Looking at the times we are in, Pigeon is the new hope

The Story of SPIES IN DISGUISE

Super spy Lance Sterling (Will Smith) and scientist Walter Beckett (Tom Holland) are poles apart. Lance is smooth, suave and debonair while Walter is tagged as a weirdo courtesy his unique experiments. An ultimate mission for the survival of the mankind brings them together. How will this unique team coordinate when cool suave Lance turns into a pigeon.

SPIES IN DISGUISE movie review

The flamboyance of Lance Sterling (voiced by Will Smith) and the teen kid innocence of scientist Walter Beckett (Tom Holland) make an endearing family animated action. Colorful with adorable characters having giant heads and big eyes making it an instant connect with its target audience – the generation awed by video games. The visual razzle-dazzle has good heart and an eye for a ‘peaceful’ future.

The surprising creations by Walter Beckett that promote non-violence are interestingly in tune with today’s times. Blue Sky Studios gets the setting right for a pleasing family holiday outing.

Powered by terrific voiceovers lead by Will Smith, followed by Walter Beckett

And marvelously supported by Ben Mendelsohn as Killian with Rashida Jones, Karen Gillan, and DJ Khaled chipping in with adequate support.

However, the plot is damn predictable and this animated espionage adventure fails to make a memorable sweep. Though it has a message beneath, it fails to dig deep within and just end up as scratching the surface without making any enlightening dent.

Final words

PIES IN DISGUISE – this animated espionage adventure is a holiday treat indeed with a message beneath powered by Will Smith’s incredible voice-over and the charming interplay between Smith and Holland throughout.

Rating 3.5/5