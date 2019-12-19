STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER (also known as STAR WARS: EPISODE IX – THE RISE OF SKYWALKER) movie review is here. The beloved epic space-opera produced, co-written, and directed by J. J. Abrams is the third installment of the STAR WARS sequel trilogy, following THE FORCE AWAKENS (2015) and THE LAST JEDI (2017). Said to be the final episode of the nine-part "Skywalker saga". The movie’s ensemble cast includes Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Anthony Daniels, Naomi Ackie, Domhnall Gleeson, Richard E. Grant, Lupita Nyong'o, Keri Russell, Joonas Suotamo, Kelly Marie Tran, Ian McDiarmid, and Billy Dee Williams. THE RISE OF SKYWALKER will be released theatrically on December 20, 2019 does it ends with an overwhelmingly unforgettable conclusion as expected?. Let’s find out in the movie review of STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER

Immediate reaction when the end credits roll

‘Baby won't you tell me why’ the opening lines from MLTR (Michael Learns to Rock number - That's Why You Go Away) kept on haunting as I left the auditorium with a heavy heart. Not because of the fact that I may not be able to relive that immensely nostalgic moment – the opening crawl the signature opening text of every STAR WARS series - "A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away...." after watching STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER as the most beloved space opera created by the genius George Lucas, it’s the way they have said the supposed final adieu to the incredibly amazing STAR WARS legacy. Such a heart breaking letdown. Sob sob…

The Story of STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER

No one's ever really gone... as “The dead speak!” in this follow up where Rey's journey begins after the incredibly satisfying THE LAST JEDI (2017) and the Skywalker saga concludes.

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER movie review

J. J. Abrams and Chris Terrio confirm our worst fears as THE RISE OF SKYWALKER fail in understanding the enigmatic legacy of STAR WARS since generations and ignoring the brilliance and the bar set by THE LAST JEDI that promised an unforgettable finale if the vision of George Lucas was understood.

J. J. Abrams and Chris Terrio commit a crime and betray the sensible fans of the great STAR WARS legacy; it’s so safe and familiar basking on the past to enrich the present without any ‘hope’ for the future.

More than 4 decades of George Lucas STAR WARS introduced an amazing mix of westerns and Akira Kurosawa’s action dramas up in space. Today to find this ending in an underwhelming and disappointing conclusion is shockingly sad.

J. J. Abrams does nothing extraordinary, takes no risk, adds no surprises in this tad familiar piece of filmmaking that could have been easily done by a juvenile STAR WARS fan who is amazed by the action and the fascinating characters, having very less insight of their significance in the history of STAR WARS.

Lack of nuances, absence of character development, nothing, different characters from different environments all coming together in break neck speed for the ultimate battle with lack of logic behind this epic war of supremacy making the audience start asking questions like what, why?.

However, things that try to save the day and reduce the disappointment are the performances by Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley and John Williams.

John Boyega and Oscar Isaac get their moments. The trilogy favorites Chewbacca, R2-D2, C-3PO and Lando Calrissian are a delight as always. The new entrant Babu Frik is endearing. Carrie Fisher is fine.

Technically suave with John Williams amazing background score will surely makes the audience dive into the nostalgia and pump up the adrenaline rush.

Final words

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER lacks the ‘feeling’ of the ultimate triumph it’s an underwhelming shocker that is unimaginative, clumsy, a creative disaster an act of betray to the fans worldwide. The fans never asked for a good bye of STAR WARS but now there is sadness in their eyes.. why?.. baby can you tell me why? (concluding with this lines from the MLTR number – that’s why you go away, with a hope and pray that the force is with all of us and may be this is not THE END)

Rating 2.5/5