STATION MASTER PHOOL KUMAR review is here. The short movie stars Namit Das and it’s the first short of the Offbeats Season 1, a 6 film anthology by Addict films on Gorillashorts. The movie is helmed by adman and filmmaker Ambar Chakravarty. Does STATION MASTER PHOOL KUMAR give the right ‘signals’. Let’s find out in the review of the short film STATION MASTER PHOOL KUMAR

Immediate reaction when the end credits roll

Don,t know how far this new digital revolution of cinema on your laptop, desktop, smart tv, phone may reach. But certainly this trend has witness a fresh breeze of air where we find some sweet short promises like STATION MASTER PHOOL KUMAR

The Story of STATION MASTER PHOOL KUMAR

Somewhere in a remote Kesupur Station where hardly two passenger trains cross by in the entire 24 hours. An erstwhile agile operator at the ultra busy Gorakhpur station Phool Kumar (Namit Das) gets promoted as station master. However the optimist Phool Kumar on his promotion has to suffer a sad and boring life. With only two trains to manage in a deserted station with one coolie and an audio cd of a French music piece the once optimistic Phool Kumar is slowly turning into a pessimist and losing hope. How Phool Kumar finds hope and purpose is the crux of this short film.

STATION MASTER PHOOL KUMAR short film review

Adman and filmmaker Ambar Chakravarty’s short film somewhere has that whispering ting of those European classics which many aspirants watch during their acting/ filmmaking courses. A sweet short quirky slice of life that tries to delight, amuse and lift the spirits creating a warm feeling and succeeds to a considerable extent. Like an extended feel good chocolate coffee advertisement with a rare quirk and subtle homage to cinema with sense and sensibility. Amazingly performed by Namit Das and well supported by Annsh Shekhawat and Rajkumar Kanojia. STATION MASTER PHOOL KUMAR has a soothing music by Papon and manon gingold ( French). Writer director Ambar Chakravarty gets the setting right and the ‘maal gaadi’ ( good train) sequence is a gem that reflects the hidden potential of the filmmaker. Special mention for the voice over of Vijay Raaz is a must

Flaws

Apart from the protagonist, the other characters like the girl on the station, the coolie have no graph. That’s bewildering; this short could have been easily and happily a bit long in its duration by introducing some contrast/quirk to the girl and the coolie. Though having an undeniable appeal to warm the concern souls, it may feel too light and frothy for a section of the audience.

Final words

STATION MASTER PHOOL KUMAR is a sweet little heart warmer an ideal with someone you admire with coffee or tea.

Rating 3/5