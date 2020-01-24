STREET DANCER 3D movie review is here. Directed by Remo D' Souza, the dance flick stars Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhu Deva and Nora Fatehi. Released today – January 24, 2020, the movie has created a good buzz. Does it makes the audience dance to its tune?, let’s find out in the movie review of Street Dancer 3D.

Immediate reaction when the end credit rolls

Bezubaan ho gaya hum toh.. yeh kya tha.. STREET DANCER 3D is everything – spectacular dances, cricket, moral lectures but not a movie.. all this razzle - dazzle the entire razzmatazz is nothing but been there danced that.

The Story of STREET DANCER 3D

Inayat (Shraddha Kapoor) and Sahej (Varun Dhawan) are born dancers and lead of their respective dance groups Rule Breakers and Street Dancers. Inayat is a Pakistani and Sahej is an NRI Indian. What happens when their paths cross in the bid of winning the coveted dance championship in London?

STREET DANCER 3D movie review

There is undoubtedly an irresistible kinetic appeal to the spectacularly eye popping dance sequences, Varun and Shraddha smooth moves are a delight and Nora Fatehi adds the oomph while Prabhu Dheva cements the fact that he is the best with that nostalgic ‘muqabla’ moment. The choreography Remo’s favorites - Dharmesh Yelande, Punit Pathak, Salman Yusuff Khan and Raghav Juyal is fabulous.

But in between the dance numbers which are in plenty, there is hardly any movie. There is no clear explanation to the hatred between Inayat and Sahej, there is everything from cricket to gyanbaazi to a spoof on itself when Varun Dhawan says Why Indians drag emotions into everything?". Amazing !!, this coming in a movie by someone like Remo D' Souza for whom clichés and melodrama is like mother’s milk, STREET DANCER 3D is everything but a movie.

Oh yes, illegal immigrants ( now please don,t start again), unfortunately Remo does this again like destroying the legacy of RACE with RACE 3, he threatens his own kingdom of ABCD. Though it’s not a franchise since Disney is no longer making Bollywood movies, the creditability of Remo of not going wrong in a dance based flick at least gets a serious warning in STREET DANCER 3D.

While the ABCD franchise oozed a considerable amount of energy and was bang on target right from the first shot, STREET DANCER 3D opens up well and then goes very clumsy on its feet as a movie.

It turns unbearable after a point and when the dances stop and the characters perform what is written in the script, you wait for the next dance number or the exit gate.

If such is the case then why not watch a MJ video or a hip hop dance battle video instead of this whatsoever ‘step’ by ‘step’.

Final words

STREET DANCER 3D has all the razzle-dazzle, the razzmatazz required in a dynamic dance sequence on stage, it has all the right moves as far as the dances are concerned. But precious little to hold attention once the music stops. A nadir in terms of a movie . If dance can conquer all in a cinema and money is everything then STREET DANCER 3D is a fine achievement. Otherwise, you have a choice. Going with 1.5 stars (half each for Varun, Shraddha and Nora Fatehi. Prabhu Deva is God and a God cannot be rated).

Rating 1.5/5