Grand salute to Ajay Devgn in bringing alive the great Maratha pride in telling the story of the great warrior - Tanhaji Malusare in TANHAJI: THE UNSUNG WARRIOR. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj said, “ gad aala pan singha gela” when TANHAJI laid his life for the pride of Marathas. After watching this epic I can say, “ Ajay Devgn aale ani Tanhaji punha jeevant jhale”.

The Story of TANHAJI: THE UNSUNG WARRIOR

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj pledge of Swaraj is getting a stiff challenge from the Mughals, the mighty Aurangzeb in his greed now wants to rule Deccan and capture the prestige of Shivaji – the fort of Kondana. He assigns the wild, dangerous, cunning and brutal Uday Bhan (Saif Ali Khan) to siege the Deccan. Kondana needs to be protected from the mighty Mughal onslaught. But, Shivaji Maharaj most trusted weapon - Tanhaji Malusare (Ajay Devgn) is busy with his son's wedding and the great Maratha king is unwilling to send Tanhaji to the battlefield at this moment. But a warrior is a warrior…

TANHAJI: THE UNSUNG WARRIOR movie review

A history that needs to be read dobaara, the story that needs to be told, TANHAJI: THE UNSUNG WARRIOR has everything that a lover of epic action sagas, fan of Ajay Devgn, a true Indian and a true Maratha and a movie enthusiast would have asked for in a probable blockbuster. Death defying action, heartfelt emotion and the genuine respect for the nation - your motherland.

Om Raut has proven his caliber in period drama historical with LOKMANYA: EK YUG PURUSH, TANHAJI: THE UNSUNG WARRIOR makes his entry into the big league and the director displays great command over the subject. Keeps the narration free flowing with a close eye and maintaining the winning effect of escapisms with sprinkles of realism and avoids going overboard and too ambitious. Dialogues are first rate.

Ajay Devgn brings the great Maratha warrior alive on screen, he is pitch perfect no one else could have played Tanhaji the way Ajay has done. Fans and audience in general especially in the mass centers will be clapping and whistling. His action scenes are a knock – out. The last 15 minutes is a killer.

Saif Ali Khan is deadly and menacing so so good as bad in fact his extraordinary villainy gives the valour of Tanhaji gets more weight.

Sharad Kelkar as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is a class apart.

Kajol remains a picture of grace throughout. Neha Sharma as Kamla Devi has her moments.

Luke Kenny as Aurangzeb makes his presence felt. Other supporting cast chip in with valuable support where Arush Nand as Tanhaji’s child Raiba is quite cute, Shashank Shende as Shelarmama is impressive, Nitesh Kalbande as Divya Malusare Maratha leaves his mark. Padmavati Rao as Jijabai stands strong. Devdatta Nage as Suryaji Malusare, Tanaji's brother is good. Ajinkya Deo as Pisal is fine and Hardik Sangani as Gondya has his moments as well.

Production values are top notch. Cinematography by Keiko Nakahara is brilliant. Editing by Dharmendra Sharma is crisp. Casting by Vicky Sidana spot on. Production Design by Sriram Iyengar authentic. Sujeet Sawant’s costume designing is apt, Ramazan Bulut action is a treat. The 3D is very effective.

The music by Sachet-Parampara, Ajay-Atul and Mehul Vyas goes with the flavor especially "Maay Bhavani", and "Tinak Tinak"

Flaws

Falls prey to the demands of escapism and things and situations are manipulated at places to sustain the connectivity. Action is gory at places.

Final words

Superstar Ajay Devgn has rekindle the Maratha pride and respect for the nation in TANHAJI: THE UNSUNG WARRIOR with such rousing effect that every true Indian, every Maratha, every lover of period action and every lover of mainstream Bollywoood cinema proud. TANHAJI: THE UNSUNG WARRIOR is a story that definitely needs to be told, it’s getting told at your nearest theatres, make sure you see this incredible story of rousing valour and pride.

Rating 4.5/5