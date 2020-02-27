THAPPAD movie review is here. Directed by Anubhav Sinha and written by Mrunmayee Lagoo and Anubhav Sinha, the movie stars Taapsee Pannu. The movie releases on 28 February 2020. After terrorism (MULK), casteism (ARTICLE 15), Anubhav Sinha tackles sexism (bigotry, male chauvinisms) in THAPPAD (meaning slap). Does THAPPAD falls tightly on the face and surface of its target?!. Let’s find out in the movie review of THAPPAD.

Immediate reaction when the end credits roll

THAPPAD is Anubhav Sinha’s biggest and most excellent contribution to cinema. This unforgettable, unmissable, triumph of humanity & womanhood is a masterwork of great symbolic art on screen, with Tapsee Pannu in a role to die for.

The Story of THAPPAD

Amrita ((Taapsee Pannu) underlines the word ‘routine’ with her life as a housewife. She loves her husband Vikram (Pavail Gulati), who is not willing to even put the alarm off in the morning. Amrita does that but before doing so, she has collected milk, picked the newspaper, made her black tea, watered the plants, cherished her solitary moment of sipping her morning tea, taking a pic, wishing good morning to her neighbor played by Dia Mirza with a smile. Then it’s time to look after her mother in law played by Tanvi Azmi and prepare breakfast, lunch for her dear hubby. She even follows her husband carrying his wallet, bag and tiffin as he rushes to his car. Oh yes, I forgot to mention Amrita even puts the geyser on for Vikram and can even repairs printers during preparation for important presentation for her husband. One day in a fit of rage, due to some unfortunate incident, Vikram slaps Amrita during an ongoing party in his home. Amrita is shocked beyond words and her fairy tale world collapses like a pack of cards within a second. What will Amrita do now?, will she forget, forgive and move on like majority of women do?, accept it as a part and parcel of marriage?, move on, ‘adjust’ or take a stand and demand respect and dignity.

THAPPAD movie review

Ek thappad hi toh hai.. par nahi maar sakta. Anubhav Sinha’s fictional story about a woman who shockingly gets slapped in the middle of an ongoing party, is not just about a slap, a powerful indictment of the condition/restrictions/neglect/ women face in our society, a story of women empowerment/call for respect/justice, it’s an overwhelming adage on relationship and power of good virtues and humanity . The writers Mrunmayee Lagoo and Anubhav Sinha through Amrita bring in women from different backgrounds/status to bring forward the plight of women. It opens with a young Naila Grewal and Ankur Rathee on a motorcycle happy and about to tie the knot. Cut to a married couple from a lesser privileged background on a bicycle and we see the man leaving his wife (played by Geetika Vidya) in the middle of the road after a silly debate. Cut to Nethra (Maya Sarao) a successful lawyer married to a topnotch media personality Rohit Jaisingh (Manav Kaul) finding pleasure by peeping outside the window of her friend played by Rohan Khurana car. Then we see a single mother Shivani (Dia Mirza) driving back home with her teenage daughter who is finding a good match for her mother. Finally we see Tapsee and Vikram where Tapsee is helping her husband to make his most important presentation. All these characters get interconnected with each other as the movie progresses we not only find those people on screen real enough to relate to. Even more wonderful is how the movie and the situations successfully remind you of things that you may have experienced or heard and also provides a route for self discovery for yourself through their stories and experiences on screen. This is normal, shaadi shuda zindagi mein yeh sab toh hota rehta hai, sambhal kar rakhna padta hai, abhi wohh uska ghar hai, log kya kaheinge, THAPPAD slaps this bigotry time to time.

A man slaps his wife because he was upset/disturbed by something not even related to his wife and the world asks her to ignore it and move on. The scene when Tapsee gets slapped is a stunner and the silence that follows speaks in volumes about the condition of women in this world. Maarte toh sabhi hai comments Geetika Vidya who plays the maid in Tapsee’s house and gets beaten by her husband daily. Domestic violence, the idea of marriage, the role of a housewife and the role of a husband, the movie touches each and everything piously and stays way from turning preachy.

Every households wants everything from the woman in the house but how many houses care about what the women in their house want?. No relationship is ten out of ten even the caring understanding father of Amrita played by Kumud Mishra a gem of a person is shown to have a flaw. A simple line like “ agar ek thappad par divorce hone lage toh aadhe se bhi jyada logo ke divorce ho jayeinge’ seamlessly penetrates and creates that rare sweeping unforgettable effect that is everlasting.

Taapsee Pannu as Amrita is topnotch, the actress is on a roll but here she has surpassed herself. Amrita is the performance that will be cherished for decades.

Pavail Gulati as Vikram is fantastic. He is amazingly natural in infusing hate inside the mind of the audience.

Dia Mirza as Shivani the single mother from the neighborhood is fabulous in providing a perfect simile onscreen of moving on.

Maya Sarao performs the complex role of Nethra with a degree of fairness. Kumud Mishra as Amrita’s father is incredible. Ratna Pathak as Amrita’s mother is outstanding. Tanvi Azmi as Amrita’s mother in law is brilliant. Geetika Vidya is a sheer delight – amazing. Naila Grewal as Swati has her moments. Ankur Rathee as Karan is fine.

Other valuable support comes from Siddhant Karnick as Vikram's brother, Sushil Dahiya as Vikram's father and Rohan Khurana as Nethra's love interest.

Mangesh Dhakde’s background score is awesome. Cinematography by Soumik Mukherjee is elegant. Editing by Ewan Mulligan is fine.

Flaws

Ram Kapoor and Manav Kaul are wasted. In fact the characters of Ram Kapoor and Manav Kaul are half baked.

Final words

THAPPAD is a stark mirror of our world/the society we live in. Anubhav Sinha crafts an impeccable piece of art that creates a flow of symbolism that is so strong and so potent, the metaphoric richness that conveys the yearning of women is undeniably an unforgettable, unmissable, triumph of humanity & womanhood anchored by Tapsee Pannu’s top notch act.

Rating 4.5/5