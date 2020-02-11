YAHAN SABHI GYANI HAIN movie review is here. The satirical comedy stars Atul Srivastava, Neeraj Sood and Apoorva Arora in pivotal roles. Directed by Anant Tripathi, the movie has hit the marquee on February 07, 2020. Is it funny enough?. Let’s find out in the movie review of YAHAN SABHI GYANI HAIN.

Immediate reaction when the end credits roll

What happens when a satire falls apart?.

The Story of YAHAN SABHI GYANI HAIN

Pappu Tiwari (Atul Srivastava) is a staunch follower of whatever is said by the holy priest. His daughter Goldie (Apoorva Arora) works as an anchor at a local news channel and is going steady with a guy. The holy priest predicts a huge accumulation of wealth for Pappu underneath his ancient home. The priest also suggests a rich match for Goldie in the Rakesh – son of local MLA played by Vineet Kumar. Things take an unexpected turn when Goldie’s boyfriend refuses to tie the knot without taking his parents in confidence and Goldie starts behaving weirdly.

YAHAN SABHI GYANI HAIN movie review

From the above story line an impression of a quirky comedy shot in a Hindi heartland makes a splash. It’s quirky to begin with but later gets lost in its own cause and takes surreal turns. From a Khosla Ka Ghosla kind of a setting it makes a juvenile attempt to be a ghost comedy and then tries to spread gyan (knowledge) on dowry system. Actually it’s a satire on the system of dowry, superstition etc.

The attempt is feeble and the result is miserable. It’s so disjointed that every 20 minutes it decides to change gear and suddenly brings the melodrama, humour and falls flat.

It’s the earnest performance of Atul Srivastava as Pappu Tiwari, Neeraj Sood as his brother – in – law, Apoorva Arora as Goldie and Vineet Kumar as the MLA trying to infuse some life into this dead misadventure.

Final words

In much able hands YAHAN SABHI GYANI HAIN could have been a solid social comment but here Anant Tripathi oversees the potential.

Rating 1.5/5