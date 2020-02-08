Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra taunted at a Kashmiri Pandit women when she lashed out at the screening of his recently released movie SHIKARA in Delhi. The movie stars Aadil Khan and Sadia This is an open letter to the erstwhile prolific filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra asking him what sequel is he talking about and what where his ‘real’ intentions behind making SHIKARA.

Dear Vidhu Vinod Chopra,

I am also a huge fan of Ingmar Bergman like you and here am going to say something which you may find ‘banal’.

In my professional responsibility and duty as a movie reviver (critic at special occasions) I watched SHIKARA at a press screening in Mumbai last Thursday and gave my opinion purely considering it as a movie and called it a poignantly beautiful tale of love and gave three stars an extra – a case of rare generosity from my end. Here is the link for your reference. I did my job and it was done.

You are still doing your job of promoting it and yesterday what happened at a screening in Delhi shook me where a woman, belonging to the Kashmiri Pandit community, broke down after watching the film and lashed out at you accusing you for "commercializing the plight of Kashmiri Pandits.". She was angry, sad and very upset, the poor lady broke down.

I as a human first and an entertainment media professional, an aspiring writer, a columnist later expected a better healing, soothing and consoling response from you as you are a filmmaker associated with gems like KHAMOSH, PARINDA, 1942 : A LOVE STORY, 3 IDIOTS, MUNNABHAI SERIES, PARINEETA, KAREEB etc. Your association with the above mentioned gems signifies that people like you have better understanding of emotions and that’s the reason filmmakers like you are able to churn out emotions that hit the right chord.

But yesterday, I was appalled by your taunt and the way you reacted to the lady who seem to have sharing her true experience. You said a sequel will be made for you and then asked the gathering to clap for her by saying ‘aacha bola aap ne’. What was this and what you want to say to the people?.

Keep aside the understanding of that dark history and the gross inhuman behavior on Kashmiri Hindus – Pandits by Islamic militants. As an individual’s we may see from different sides. You have tried to be non political and I will also do the same but will still ask that question?. What sequel you where talking about in your reaction to that women’s reaction on your movie SHIKARA. You are yourself promoting it by calling it as a letter from Kashmir, a movie based on the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir. You had a press conference where you shared a personal video of your mother a Kashmiri Pandit forced to leave her home and home land – Kashmir and dreaming to come back one day and breathe the last breath on their soil – Kashmir.

The women echoed the sentiments of Lakhs of Kashmiri Pandits and crores of Indians – why you choose to remain politically ignorant and naïve on the reasons behind the evacuation and the holocaust that followed. Who are responsible?. Why the system and the attempts of Kashmiri Pandits repeatedly faced failures in their comeback attempt. How people like Shiv and Shanti actually survived and how some of them manage to leave the refugee camp and moved on successfully in other parts of India/world.

After your insensitive reaction to the lady’s genuine concern, now I find a good degree of conviction in her allegation that is finding many choruses with echo that Vidhu Vinod Chopra has manipulated with the ‘real’ sufferings of Kashmiri Hindus to make his ‘fictional’ love story which is beautiful but not true. That’s the reason I felt ‘real’ and more anger, pain and sadness in that short clip of couple of minutes then your entire two hours of merry go round that ended on a cliché romantic note.

The advertised James Cameron quote where he has called SHKARA a ‘masterpiece’ now seems to be an eyewash as we trace back and find that the genius behind TITANIC, AVATAR etc has a strong association with Fox Studios the corporate backing SHIKARA.. so there is commercialization everywhere.

Still I thank you as the incident has thought me some preciously unforgettable lessons. Here they are.

Some filmmakers will remain only filmmakers.

A bad human can make a good film but that doesn,t makes him a good individual.

A good human can make a bad film but that won,t affect his goodness as a person.

It’s different to manipulate emotions to earn livelihood as an artiste – be a writer, actor, filmmaker etc. but it’s not necessary that in ‘actual’ how much the same artiste feels as a person.

Mr Chopra you are a filmmaker and you can make a sequel of SHIKARA but what it will be. This was the chance you have lost it but you won,t accept the fact that quoting Ingmar Bergman in press conferences doesn,t make you the same. But I hope that one day you will gain better understanding and be the Indian answer to Polanski’s THE PIANIST and Spielberg’s SCHINDLER'S LIST

What an irony – a filmmaker is sensitive towards his characters but not towards his ‘real’ soul material who are his audience as well.

So what will the sequel of SHIKARA have?... may be your own story and self realization after its release.

With love and respect.

Vishal Verma

(An ardent admirer of your cinema always. Then if time permits a columnist, movie reviewer and a ranter on special occasions like this one).

