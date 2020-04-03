Mrunal Thakur is Kushal Tandon's 'soul mate'

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 03 Apr 2020 18:32:56 IST

Mumbai, April 3 (IANS) Actors Mrunal Thakur and Kushal Tandon cannot seem to stop gushing about each other lately.

On Friday, Kushal took to Instagram and posted a lovely post for Mrunal, saying she is his soul mate.

"Mrunal , love of my life ....they say your soul mate is ur lover ....that's wrong ...... soul mate can be your bestie too....sullu this life and till eternity you will always be my soul mate baby," he wrote.

Along with it, he posted a picture in the two are seen sharing smiles with each other.

Reacting to the post, Mrunal commented: "Kushal ...blessed to have someone who annoys me to death and doesn't value me even a bit. Still love you."

On the work front, Mrunal, who made her Bollywood debut opposite Hrithik Roshan in "Super 30", will be seen sharing screen space with Shahid Kapoor in "Jersey" and Farhan Akhtar in "Toofaan".

