  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Mrunal Thakur shares benefits of missing work amid COVID-19

Mrunal Thakur shares benefits of missing work amid COVID-19

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 28 Mar 2020 14:32:35 IST

Mumbai, March 28 (IANS) Actors, no doubt, must be missing going to sets and performing in front of the cameras amid coronavirus lockdown, but there are several benefits too of staying home. And Mrunal Thakur has listed one important advantage i.e. getting time to take care of one's skin.

Taking to her Instagram account, she wrote: "Well let's look at the brighter side! I miss work but one benefit of missing work is that it allows you to take care of the things you usually choose to neglect due to the lack of time.

"My skin care has been lacking quite a lot over the past months, make up, dust and pollution to name a few of the conditions. Finally taking care of it letting it heal and breathe again is definitely starting to show. I feel more like myself again and feeling more confident."

On the film front, Mrunal, who made her Bollywood debut opposite Hrithik Roshan in "Super 30", will be seen sharing screen space with Shahid Kapoor in "Jersey" and Farhan Akhtar in "Toofaan".

--IANS

sim/rs/

NewsLionel Richie admits he 'hates' Stevie Wonder

Lionel Richie admits he 'hates' Stevie Wonder

NewsCoronavirus Outbreak: Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri to conduct online master classes

Coronavirus Outbreak: Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri to conduct online master classes

NewsHere's how Jesy Nelson deals with trolls & haters

Here's how Jesy Nelson deals with trolls & haters

NewsSupernatural, The Flash season endings postponed amid Covid-19 scare

Supernatural, The Flash season endings postponed amid Covid-19 scare

NewsRobert Pattinson's 'The Batman' shoot postponed amid Covid-19 scare

Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman' shoot postponed amid Covid-19 scare

NewsKylie Jenner refutes Coronavirus infection rumours

Kylie Jenner refutes Coronavirus infection rumours

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Dance Again' by Selena Gomez

Song Lyrics of 'Dance Again' by Selena Gomez

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Know Your Worth' by Khalid & Disclosure

Song Lyrics of 'Know Your Worth' by Khalid & Disclosure

Movie ReviewMaska movie review: Buttered by nostalgia & winning acts

Maska movie review: Buttered by nostalgia & winning acts