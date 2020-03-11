Ms. & Mrs. Gorgeous Worldwide to be held in Bali

New Delhi, March 11 (IANS) The first edition of Ms. & Mrs. Gorgeous Worldwide will be held in Bali in May.

Liza Varma, Founder and Director Liza Productions & Management, will be celebrating the culmination of 70 years of friendship between India and Indonesia. On this note, Liza has announced the first edition of the beauty pageant.

With the theme "An Ode to Women", the event will see contestants comprising of single and married ladies from all over India and overseas competing for the Ms. & Mrs. Gorgeous Worldwide 2020 title.

The auditions will be held in several cities from March 20 to April 10.

The panellists for the beauty pageant include Liza Varma, who has groomed and trained several winners like Sushmita Sen, Neha Dhupia, Esha Gupta, Sonali Nagrani, Aishwarya Sakhuja and Manushi Chillar.

Other groomers include Bhagyashree, Yogesh Lakhani, Tina Chatwal and Hida Siddiqui. Dr Varun Katyal for skin and aesthetics, cosmetic dentist Dr Deepti, image consultant Bia Sandhu, pilates expert Vesna Jacob, fitness expert Arun Yadav, make up and beauty expert Aashmeen Munjal and resort wear costume design by Ramola Bachchan, gowns by Rakesh Agarwal and ethnic wear by Joy Mitra.

The panellists will be present at the official press launch along with Lestyani Yuniarsih, Education and Cultural Attache of the Indonesian Embassy, on March 18 here.

The orientation programme will be held on April 21 and 22, which will be followed with training and grooming by experts.

All the selected finalists would travel to Bali from May 6 to May 10 for their portfolio shoot by photographer Rony Kaula. The sub contest and the talent round will be held on May 8 while the grand finale will be held on May 9.

The winners of the beauty pageant will get an opportunity to work with filmmaker Joey Majumdar, a music video for Shannon, daughter of Kumar Sanu, to be shot in Bali and a one year contract with the Liza Varma Academy.

