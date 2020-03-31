Mudit Nayar: I was never a sports guy

Mumbai, March 31 (IANS) Actor Mudit Nayar will be seen playing football in the upcoming epsiodes of "Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein", though he admits he isn't much into sports in real life.

"I was never a sports guy. Outdoor sports never attracted me and I used to stay at home most of the times. When I got to know before being a part of the show that Yogi is a great football player, I was a little skeptical as I had never played football.

"Later, when I took training and spent some time practising I started enjoying the game. We even play football, badminton during breaks on the sets," Mudit said.

Mudit is currently playing the hearing-and-speech impaired Yogi in "Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein", which also features actress Simran Pareenja.

The show airs on Sony TV.

