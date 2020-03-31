  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Mudit Nayar: I was never a sports guy

Mudit Nayar: I was never a sports guy

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 31 Mar 2020 20:48:09 IST

Mumbai, March 31 (IANS) Actor Mudit Nayar will be seen playing football in the upcoming epsiodes of "Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein", though he admits he isn't much into sports in real life.

"I was never a sports guy. Outdoor sports never attracted me and I used to stay at home most of the times. When I got to know before being a part of the show that Yogi is a great football player, I was a little skeptical as I had never played football.

"Later, when I took training and spent some time practising I started enjoying the game. We even play football, badminton during breaks on the sets," Mudit said.

Mudit is currently playing the hearing-and-speech impaired Yogi in "Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein", which also features actress Simran Pareenja.

The show airs on Sony TV.

--IANS

sim/vnc

NewsKaty Perry embraces her blackheads in 'quarantine selfie'

Katy Perry embraces her blackheads in 'quarantine selfie'

NewsRadhika Apte talks about the troubles daily wage workers are facing due to the pandemic

Radhika Apte talks about the troubles daily wage workers are facing due to the pandemic

NewsIs Selena Gomez stalking former boyfriend Justin Bieber?

Is Selena Gomez stalking former boyfriend Justin Bieber?

NewsBigg Boss 13: Which is your favourite version of Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai?

Bigg Boss 13: Which is your favourite version of Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai?

NewsAnne Hathaway to feature in 'French Children Don't Throw Food'

Anne Hathaway to feature in 'French Children Don't Throw Food'

NewsLizzo wishes to spread love & happiness amid COVID-19 crisis

Lizzo wishes to spread love & happiness amid COVID-19 crisis

NewsKaty Perry embraces her blackheads in 'quarantine selfie'

Katy Perry embraces her blackheads in 'quarantine selfie'

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Jinke Liye by Neha Kakkar

Song Lyrics of Jinke Liye by Neha Kakkar

FeatureJennifer Winget and Harshad Chopra starring 'Bepannah' romantic songs

Jennifer Winget and Harshad Chopra starring 'Bepannah' romantic songs