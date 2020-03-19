‘Mujhse Shaadi Karoge’ (‘MSK’) was launched on February 17, the makers had hoped that it would repeat the success of ‘Bigg Boss 13’. The show, features ‘BB 13’ contestants Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra .

As per reports , it was then decided to end the show on March 27. But ‘MSK’ was forced to wrap up 10 days earlier, amid COVID-19 pandemic.

As per reports or rumours doing the rounds, In the finale episode Shehnaaz Gill is disqualified as she could not find a partner.

She was asked to leave the house after she announced that she had failed to connect with any other contestants. Paras had to then choose a girl and he chose Aanchal.

