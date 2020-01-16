Mumbai dance group makes it to 'America's Got Talent' final

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 16 Jan 2020 17:02:00 IST

Mumbai, Jan 16 (IANS) The Mumbai-based dance group V Unbeatable has made it to the final of the reality show "America's Got Talent".

While the group is naturally excited on getting a chance to perform on the world's biggest stage, they also take a pragmatic line while revealing that winning is important not just for the glory, but also for their survival as artistes.

"We are have been struggling over the last seven to eight years, and through these years our groups has faced a lot of challenges. It's our one and last chance to show our parents that we can do something to make a career in dance. We are giving it our best, and practicing day and night. We are improving and implementing new creativity. We hope we can make our country and our audience proud, and win this title," said troupe member Om Prakash.

Although they realise the gravity of their feat on reaching the final, There is a tinge of nervousness.

"It's a very proud moment for us, though at the same time we are nervous. We are going to perform on world's biggest stage, in front of international judges for the first time. There is a big pressure, because we are representing our country on this platform. We have to make our parents' dreams as well as people's dreams come true. We can't miss this chance," Om Prakash added.

In May last year, the group had got a standing ovation from the judges of the reality show "America's Got Talent".

Back then, they had performed to the Bollywood number "Malhaari" from the Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone starrer, "Bajirao Mastani".

--IANS

dc/vnc

