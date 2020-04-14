  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Mumbai Police give 'Stree' touch to COVID-19 awareness poster

Mumbai Police give 'Stree' touch to COVID-19 awareness poster

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 14 Apr 2020 20:04:10 IST

Mumbai, April 14 (IANS) Indian cops have completely become innovative and creative with their COVID-19 messages. After Jaipur Police and Nagpur Police, Mumbai Police has now come up with a filmy way to spread awareness about the novel coronavirus among people.

Tweaking the famous dialogue "O stree kal aana" from the Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer horror comedy "Stree", Mumbai Police posted a poster, which read : "O corona kabhi mat aana."

The poster also includes a message of "keeping every street safe".

Sharing the Mumbai Police poster, Shraddha wrote: "Bilkul sahi ( absolutely correct). Repost: The only mantra we need to keep #EveryStreetSafe is not to venture out on the streets."

--IANS

sim/vnc

NewsShraddha Kapoor shares a 'Stree' message for everyone

Shraddha Kapoor shares a 'Stree' message for everyone

NewsCovid-19: Jennifer Lopez reunites with former ex P. Diddy to raise funds

Covid-19: Jennifer Lopez reunites with former ex P. Diddy to raise funds

NewsShweta Tiwari suggests her top 5 books to read while at home!

Shweta Tiwari suggests her top 5 books to read while at home!

NewsShraddha Kapoor has created a niche of her own in Bollywood

Shraddha Kapoor has created a niche of her own in Bollywood

NewsDemi Lovato, Sam Smith team up for a new song

Demi Lovato, Sam Smith team up for a new song

NewsIs Kate Beckinsale dating this 22-year-old mysterious man?

Is Kate Beckinsale dating this 22-year-old mysterious man?

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Midnight' by Alesso ft. Liam Payne

Song Lyrics of 'Midnight' by Alesso ft. Liam Payne

NewsShraddha Kapoor shares a 'Stree' message for everyone

Shraddha Kapoor shares a 'Stree' message for everyone

FeatureJacqueline Fernandez's songs on top of our playlists!

Jacqueline Fernandez's songs on top of our playlists!