Mumbai Police give 'Stree' touch to COVID-19 awareness poster
By Glamsham Editorial | 14 Apr 2020 20:04:10 IST
Mumbai, April 14 (IANS) Indian cops have completely become innovative and creative with their COVID-19 messages. After Jaipur Police and Nagpur Police, Mumbai Police has now come up with a filmy way to spread awareness about the novel coronavirus among people.
Tweaking the famous dialogue "O stree kal aana" from the Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer horror comedy "Stree", Mumbai Police posted a poster, which read : "O corona kabhi mat aana."
The poster also includes a message of "keeping every street safe".
Sharing the Mumbai Police poster, Shraddha wrote: "Bilkul sahi ( absolutely correct). Repost: The only mantra we need to keep #EveryStreetSafe is not to venture out on the streets."
--IANS
sim/vnc