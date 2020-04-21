Mumbai Police thanks Rohit Shetty for helping on-duty corona warriors

Mumbai, April 21 (IANS) Mumbai Police have take to Twitter to express gratitude to filmmaker Rohit Shetty for helping out on-duty police officials who are working relentlessly to ensure a smooth lockdown as the nation battles the deadly COVID 19 pandemic.

The filmmaker has arranged for rest, shower and clothes changing facility along with breakfast and dinner in eight hotels across the city for on-duty police officials.

Informing about the same and expressing gratitude, Mumbai Police tweeted on Tuesday: "#RohitShetty has facilitated eight hotels across the city for our on-duty #CovidWarriors to rest, shower & change with arrangements for breakfast & dinner.

We thank him for this kind gesture and for helping us in #TakingOnCorona and keeping Mumbai safe."

This initiative by the filmmaker comes after he recently donated Rs 51 lakh to the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) to aid daily wage film workers, who have been left jobless due to the lockdown amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

On the film front, Rohit Shetty is all set with the next film in his cop drama universe, titled "Sooryavanshi". The forthcoming movie features Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead.

--IANS

abh/vnc