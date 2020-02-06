AWESOME!!. This is straight out of a bollywood blockbuster with repeat values; Emraan Hashmi has tamed the Heropanti of our dear Tiger Shroff.

Yes, before the look of Emraan Hashmi as Super cop Ambar Khan came to our eyes, mind, heart and screens – big, small, mobile, apna Tiger Shroff was having a free run with the trailer of BAAGHI 3 and stormed the internet.

But this was not much to the liking of super cop Emraan Hashmi jiski different level ki ‘Heropanti’ hai jo kisi ki nahi…

Here we present how the Heropanti of Tiger Shroff is tamed by Emraan Hashmi’s look from MUMBAI SAGA. This is something seen to be believed and indeed it’s a blockbuster with repeat values. Those who don,t agree are not lovers of Bollywood masala and/or don,t take humour seriously…

Well this is just a light hearted take on the way Emraan Hashmi has taken over the frenzy caught by Tiger Shroff’s BAAGHI 3 and it’s a figment of imagination as both movies are different and releasing on different dates.

BAAGHI 3 is said to be a spiritual sequel to BAAGHI (2016) and BAAGHI 2 (2018). Starring Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor. It is an official remake of 2012 Tamil film VETTAI. BAAGHI 3 is scheduled to released in cinemas on 6 March 2020.

MUMBAI SAGA is an action crime thriller directed by Sanjay Gupta. Starring ensemble of John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Kajal Aggarwal, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover, Rohit Roy, Samir Soni and Amole Gupte. MUMBAI SAGA is a gangster drama set in the eighties and the nineties. The movie is scheduled to release on 19 June 2020.

Here we present how the Heropanti of Tiger Shroff is tamed by Emraan Hashmi’s look from MUMBAI SAGA. This is something seen to be believed and indeed it’s a blockbuster with repeat values. Those who don,t agree are not lovers of Bollywood masala and/or don,t take humour seriously…

Yes, before the look of Emraan Hashmi as Super cop Ambar Khan came to our eyes, mind, heart and screens – big, small, mobile, apna Tiger Shroff was having a free run with the trailer of BAAGHI 3 and stormed the internet.

But this was not much to the liking of super cop Emraan Hashmi jiski different level ki ‘Heropanti’ hai jo kisi ki nahi…

AWESOME!!. This is straight out of a bollywood blockbuster with repeat values