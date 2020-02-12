Munisha Khatwani predicts Bollywood's future!

Celebrity tarot card reader Munisha Khatwani shares the fate of these actors and their upcoming films.

Ranveer Singh for 83

His cards are very positive. He has got the card of the sun and the world. His success ratio will be very strong in this film and I see him doing extremely well. I see him benefitting greatly from the movie.

Taapsee Pannu for Thappad

She will get a lot of critical acclaim. Her cards have very positive and her appreciation will be a lot for her film and I see people really appreciating the movie and more than the movie appreciating her performance.

Amitabh Bachchan for Jhund

He is a legend, there is no doubt about that. The card that he has got is the card of the sun, indicating success career-wise, film-wise and also performance-wise.

Himansh Kohli

Himansh Kohli's Mars and Saturn are little weak so his success in films could be a little delayed. It may not be up to the mark from what he is expecting. So, he needs to rectify his mars, this will help him. But overall, it will all be better from September and October 2020.

Shashank Vyas For Laila Manju

Shashank, his sun is very powerful and so is his Venus. I can see that his film be a little beneficial to him. However, as a film, it may have an average turnout. His time is great after August-September. The release of the film could be a little delayed but this delay would be beneficial for him.

Sahil Khattar debut film 83

Again, this is a very good film. Sahil’s stars are aligned because of the film connection and aura of the film is really good and positive. The film is going to do very well. I see him benefitting personally because his Venus and Jupiter both have become strong with this film. So, people will appreciate his work. In general, it will help him to generate more work.

Mrunal Jain

His career will be much better after April- May this year and his mars is getting strongly activated. I see him doing a big project, be it a film or something on TV post-June. And that will be beneficial for him