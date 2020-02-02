  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 'Munna Bhai 3' up next for Vidhu Vinod Chopra

'Munna Bhai 3' up next for Vidhu Vinod Chopra

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 02 Feb 2020 17:00:17 IST

Mumbai, Feb 2 (IANS) Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra says his latest film "Shikara", based on the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from the Kashmir Valley, was an intense experience, and adds that he will now focus on a new "Munna Bhai" project because he wants to make a fun film.

"I really want to make 'Munna Bhai'. It (Shikara) was a very tiring film because it was very close to my heart. I want to make some fun films now. I have been wanting to do 'Munna Bhai' from a long time. Now finally, we have something that I would want to do," said Chopra, at a promotional event for "Shikara".

The "Munna Bhai" franchise comprises the blockbusters, "Munna Bhai MBBS" (2003) and "Lage Raho Munna Bhai" (2006). Both films were directed by Rajkumar Hirani, and starred Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi as Munna Bhai and Circuit respectively.

As producer, would he bring back the same cast and crew after all nearly a decade and a half? "It ('Munna Bhai 3') will be with Sanjay (Dutt) and yes, hopefully, all of them will be there," he replied.

Asked if he had a tentative date in mind for his new "Munna Bhai" project, Chopra replied: "How can I say that? I am going to work on it from 10th (February). We have got the right idea but we have to work on that. I can't say how much time it will take to make but I really want to make it, because wherever I go people ask me about it. Even at the airport, people keep asking me, 'when will Munna Bhai come?' (laughs). So, we have to make it before people get upset with us!"

--IANS

iv/vnc/kr

NewsSaif's dull JAWAANI JAANEMAN, Kangana's PANGA fails, Varun's STREET DANCER decent!

Saif's dull JAWAANI JAANEMAN, Kangana's PANGA fails, Varun's STREET DANCER decent!

NewsTune into the latest soulful track 'Biba' from DIL HI TOH HAI SEASON 3

Tune into the latest soulful track 'Biba' from DIL HI TOH HAI SEASON 3

News'Fast & Furious 9' trailer: Vin Diesel faces off against his long lost brother

'Fast & Furious 9' trailer: Vin Diesel faces off against his long lost brother

NewsGuy Ritchie promises an entertaining ride with 'The Gentlemen'

Guy Ritchie promises an entertaining ride with 'The Gentlemen'

NewsNaagin 4: Anita Hassanandani requests Nia Sharma for a 'Naagin' dance

Naagin 4: Anita Hassanandani requests Nia Sharma for a 'Naagin' dance

NewsCristiano Ronaldo, Ariana Grande & Dwayne Johnson bag top spot

Cristiano Ronaldo, Ariana Grande & Dwayne Johnson bag top spot

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Vishweshwararaya mahadevaya' from Devon Ke De Mahadev

Song Lyrics of 'Vishweshwararaya mahadevaya' from Devon Ke De Mahadev

FeatureRazia Gundo Mein Phas Gayi: These Item songs from Bollywood

Razia Gundo Mein Phas Gayi: These Item songs from Bollywood

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Teeno Loko ke Swami he Bholenath' from Devon ke Dev Mahadev (Maha Shivratri)

Song Lyrics of 'Teeno Loko ke Swami he Bholenath' from Devon ke Dev Mahadev (Maha Shivratri)