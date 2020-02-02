  1. Home
Shweta Ghadashi By Shweta Ghadashi | 02 Feb 2020 13:00:40 IST

Bollywood  Songs have always been used in a unique way. The lyrics of Bollywood songs often make us groove in any situation we are in.

Bollywood makes songs for every genre be it sad, happy, romantic or dance, we all love them. We see our favourite actors dance or sing to it which make us happy. 

We have a list of Bollywood songs in which the girl is trapped with boys or else u can say item songs from Bollywood which you can groove anytime. Item songs makes us happy and we instantly start to groove on these item songs. They have a unique touch and masala to the movie.

Check out the item songs from Bollywood below in which Razia Gundo Mein Phas Gayi

These Item songs from Bollywood

Dekhta Hai Tu Kya - Krazzy 4

Sheila Ki Jawani - Tees Maar Khan

Diwani Diwani - Chori Chori Chupke Chupke

Pinky  - Zanjeer

Chikni Chameli - Agneepath

Mera Naam Mary - Brothers

Munni Badnaam Hui - Dabangg

Halkat Jawani - Heroine

Beedi Jalaile Jigar Se Piya - Omkara

Chhamiya No. 1 - Zila Ghaziabad

Chhanno - Gali Gali Chor Hai

Hoth Rasiley - Welcome

Ghaghara - Dirty Politics

Babuji Zara Dheere Chalo - Dum

Koi Jaye To Le Aaye - Ghatak

