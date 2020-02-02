Razia Gundo Mein Phas Gayi: These Item songs from Bollywood
Bollywood Songs have always been used in a unique way. The lyrics of Bollywood songs often make us groove in any situation we are in.
Bollywood makes songs for every genre be it sad, happy, romantic or dance, we all love them. We see our favourite actors dance or sing to it which make us happy.
We have a list of Bollywood songs in which the girl is trapped with boys or else u can say item songs from Bollywood which you can groove anytime. Item songs makes us happy and we instantly start to groove on these item songs. They have a unique touch and masala to the movie.
Check out the item songs from Bollywood below in which Razia Gundo Mein Phas Gayi
Dekhta Hai Tu Kya - Krazzy 4
Sheila Ki Jawani - Tees Maar Khan
Diwani Diwani - Chori Chori Chupke Chupke
Pinky - Zanjeer
Chikni Chameli - Agneepath
Mera Naam Mary - Brothers
Munni Badnaam Hui - Dabangg
Halkat Jawani - Heroine
Beedi Jalaile Jigar Se Piya - Omkara
Chhamiya No. 1 - Zila Ghaziabad
Chhanno - Gali Gali Chor Hai
Hoth Rasiley - Welcome
Ghaghara - Dirty Politics
Babuji Zara Dheere Chalo - Dum
Koi Jaye To Le Aaye - Ghatak