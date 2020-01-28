Music band The Yellow Diary's new song 'Rab raakha' is out

Mumbai, Jan 28 (IANS) Mumbai-based alternative-rock band The Yellow Diary has come up with a new song titled "Rab raakha".

The song is an ode to the belief that while you are on a quest to search for yourself, someone above is looking after the ones you love.

"Each one of us from the band has gone through a journey of self-discovery to be here today -- creating music for all of you. 'Rab raakha' is truly special and we hope that the audiences will see our story and connect to the song in their own unique ways," the band members said.

The Yellow Diary band members include Himonshu Parikh (music production, keyboard, backing vocals), Rajan Batra (vocals, songwriting), Vaibhav Pani (guitar), Sahil Shah (drums) and Stuart DaCosta (bass).

The video of the song will be out on February 3.

The audio of the song is available on several platforms such as Saavn and Spotify, while the song is presented by Sony Music India.

