Conceptualised by Siddharth P Malhotra, created by Siddharth P Malhotra and Shaad Ali - Directed by Shaad Ali and Ajay Bhuyan.

Love, over the years has been defined as an emotion that brings out the best in people, the very thought of the person you love will bring a smile to your face, butterflies in your stomach and instant longing to be close to them.

But is that all it is? A happy emotion?

Instead of being unconditional, unbreakable and unquestionable – sometimes, love fails only to be reborn again, it breaks bonds to forge new ones and it destroys lives but still brings hope!

This relationship drama explores the lives of 3 couples – all coincidently named Pawan and Pooja who at different stages of their lives discover that their love is indeed conditional, breakable and questionable.

Cast - Mahesh Manjrekar, Deepti Naval, Sharman Joshi, Gul Panag, Taaruk Raina, Natasha Bharadwaj

Check out the trailer of 'Pawan and Pooja' below: