Mythologicals help me master 'shudh Hindi': Vinit Kakar

Mumbai, Feb 7 (IANS) TV actor Vinit Kakar's Hindi diction is becoming better by the day, all thanks to working in mythological shows.

"I'm glad that despite growing up abroad, today I can speak 'shudh' Hindi. I did not school myself on this but I feel thankful to all the mythological shows I was part of. I can speak 'shudh' Hindi in real life too," Vinit said.

Vinit is currently essaying the role of Indrajit, also known as Meghnad, in "Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush". He has earlier featured in TV shows like "Vighnaharta Ganesh", "Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanumaan" and "Mahakali: Anth Hi Aarambh Hai".

"Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush" airs on Colors TV.

--IANS

sim/vnc