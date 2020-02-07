  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Mythologicals help me master 'shudh Hindi': Vinit Kakar

Mythologicals help me master 'shudh Hindi': Vinit Kakar

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 07 Feb 2020 19:24:02 IST

Mumbai, Feb 7 (IANS) TV actor Vinit Kakar's Hindi diction is becoming better by the day, all thanks to working in mythological shows.

"I'm glad that despite growing up abroad, today I can speak 'shudh' Hindi. I did not school myself on this but I feel thankful to all the mythological shows I was part of. I can speak 'shudh' Hindi in real life too," Vinit said.

Vinit is currently essaying the role of Indrajit, also known as Meghnad, in "Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush". He has earlier featured in TV shows like "Vighnaharta Ganesh", "Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanumaan" and "Mahakali: Anth Hi Aarambh Hai".

"Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush" airs on Colors TV.

--IANS

sim/vnc

News'Friends' co-star Lisa Kudrow welcomes Matthew Perry on Instagram

'Friends' co-star Lisa Kudrow welcomes Matthew Perry on Instagram

NewsMadonna hits back at London venue after show gets cut short

Madonna hits back at London venue after show gets cut short

NewsActress Jameela Jamil comes out as queer

Actress Jameela Jamil comes out as queer

NewsHere's why Kim Kardashian thinks her son is a reincarnation?

Here's why Kim Kardashian thinks her son is a reincarnation?

NewsKeanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant's relationship status revealed

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant's relationship status revealed

NewsRanveer Singh wraps up shooting for 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'

Ranveer Singh wraps up shooting for 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'

Movie ReviewKaanchli Life In A Slough movie review: Raw, bold & probing

Kaanchli Life In A Slough movie review: Raw, bold & probing

Fashion & Lifestyle"Jab Se Tere Naina" - Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt can't take their eyes off each other

"Jab Se Tere Naina" - Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt can't take their eyes off each other

News'Friends' co-star Lisa Kudrow welcomes Matthew Perry on Instagram

'Friends' co-star Lisa Kudrow welcomes Matthew Perry on Instagram