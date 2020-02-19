'Naagin 4' actor Sanjay Gandhi on working in supernatural shows

Mumbai, Feb 19 (IANS) After "Haiwaan", actor Sanjay Gandhi is back in the supernatural space with "Naagin 4". He says it is important for actors to make a supernatural show relatable.

Talking about being part of supernatural shows, he said: "This ('Haiwaan') was my first supernatural show and I never felt like it was not very different from other fictional drama shows. It just depends on the actors and how much he or she relates to the character and how he or she feels while doing the show."

"The only thing that is required is special effects, which I was not part of. But there was one scene where somebody is attacking me, which had some of these. Acting is acting and our work is to fulfil the dramatic mood of the characters," he added.

Sanjay feels that supernatural shows can be relatable if the actors "help the audience relate to our characters. For that, it's important for an actor to connect to his character. If I will not be able to relate to my role, I won't be able to perform. I have to relate to the character which I am performing".

Talking about working with producer Ekta Kapoor, he shared: "It is simply wonderful. You feel very secure while working with her. Working with Balaji Telefilms is like homecoming for me because my last show 'Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi' was made by the same production house. After that, I joined 'Haiwaan' and now I am doing 'Naagin 4', which is also by the same production house."

