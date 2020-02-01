Anita Hassanandani requests Nia Sharma for a Naagin dance

Nia Sharma continues to impress us with her acting in Naagin 4. She is been quite actually nailing her naagin performance.

She is currently a part of Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama Naagin 4. Naagin 4 is one of the best shows on Indian television and her performance as Naagin as quite loved by the audience.

Nia Sharma shared a video and captioned, “Seeing things from a new angle actually!!”. She is quite fit and mostly hits the gym whenever she gets time. In the video, She is seen perfectly balancing her body on her head.

Seeing this video her co-actors commented on the video in a hilarious way. Ravi Dubey her co-actor from Jamai 2.0 🤣🤣🤣...Nagin ka balance dekho”

Sayantani Ghosh her co-actor from Naagin 4 commented, “Ohoo”. Anita Hassananadani who also going to enter Naagin 4 this weekend also commented, “Now do the naagin dance .... “tuuu naagin hai naaagiiiinnnnnnnnnn”

Nia has been a part of multiple shows since the time she has made her TV debut. She has done shows including Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, and Jamai Raja. The diva has always been under the limelight.

Check out Nia Sharma’s workout video and Anita Hassanandani's comment below: