Naagin 4: Brinda and Dev Parekh's sizzling Holi romance

Naagin 4 is one of the best supernatural drama on Indian Television. Nia Sharma is seen portraying the role of Brinda. Brinda is in search of the truth amidst the mysterious happenings around her.

In the upcoming track of Naagin 4 for the Holi sequence, we will witness more romance between Brinda and Dev Parekh.

Brinda in no way is ready to forgive Dev and now she has a big conspiracy. Brinda conspires to turn this Holi into a tragic one by killing Dev and giving pain to the Parikh family.

Here, Brinda gets drunk and this is what she is pretending to be one and Dev is also drunk but here major dhamaka is yet to unfold. Brinda and Dev's life will change as Brinda is planning to poison Dev and thus has a plan.

However, the duo will have a romantic moment and Brinda will be in two minds, whether to kill Dev or not.

Check out the Dev Parekh and Brinda’s pictures and videos below:

Brinda and Dev Parekh’s sizzling Holi romance

They are too cute to handle.

Brinda gets drunk and starts dancing on the song 'Drama Queen'

Brinda and Dev Parekh look adorable together.