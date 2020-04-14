  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Video: Nia Sharma's hilarious birthday wish for her co-Naagin Anita Hassanandani

Video: Nia Sharma's hilarious birthday wish for her co-Naagin Anita Hassanandani

Video: Nia Sharma hilarious birthday wish for her co-Naagin Anita Hassanandani
Shweta Ghadashi By Shweta Ghadashi | 14 Apr 2020 11:15:54 IST

Anita Hassanandani has stolen many hearts with her performance in the series Naagin. Though the actor essaying the lead Naagin in each installment has changed, Anita Hassanandani has enhanced the thrill in every season.

Nia Sharma and Anita Hassanandani share a great Naagin bond and also share various TikTok videos to entertain their fans. Their bond has become strong since they started working together.

Also Read: Naagin 4: Anita Hassanandani requests Nia Sharma for a 'Naagin' dance

Nia Sharma wished Anita Hassanandani in a hilarious dance video by sharing on her Instagram and captioned, “And this shall forever remain our signature style and the best memory of us! @anitahassanandani been a pleasure knowing you! #headbang😂 Happppyyyyy quarantined Birthdayyyyyy to youuuuuuuu❤️❤️❤️❤️”

In the video, Nia Sharma and Anita Hassanandani are seen dancing at a party probably it was Pearl V Puri’s birthday party as he commented on the video saying, “This was my bday !! Haina !”.

As they are dancing rolling their heads and all off a sudden they band each others’ head. Its really funny to watch. This is probably the best birthday wish from her co-Naagin.

Check out the video below in which Nia Sharma and Anita Hassanandani bang head while dancing.

Related Topics

NewsCovid-19 scare: Madonna mourns the death of her close relatives

Covid-19 scare: Madonna mourns the death of her close relatives

NewsGiorgia Andriani shares a special video message in Hindi to all the Indian citizens

Giorgia Andriani shares a special video message in Hindi to all the Indian citizens

NewsRohitashv Gour: Watching comedy shows right now is helpful!

Rohitashv Gour: Watching comedy shows right now is helpful!

NewsShashank Vyas: Have been accused of not being active enough on social media

Shashank Vyas: Have been accused of not being active enough on social media

NewsRyan Reynolds pokes fun at Hugh Jackman on his wedding anniversary

Ryan Reynolds pokes fun at Hugh Jackman on his wedding anniversary

NewsJustin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin's adorable Easter post gives us major couple goals

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin's adorable Easter post gives us major couple goals

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Corona Virus' by Lil Nix

Song Lyrics of 'Corona Virus' by Lil Nix

NewsShweta Tiwari suggests her top 5 books to read while at home!

Shweta Tiwari suggests her top 5 books to read while at home!

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'I Believe That We Will Win' by Pitbull [World Anthem]

Song Lyrics of 'I Believe That We Will Win' by Pitbull [World Anthem]