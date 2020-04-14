Anita Hassanandani has stolen many hearts with her performance in the series Naagin. Though the actor essaying the lead Naagin in each installment has changed, Anita Hassanandani has enhanced the thrill in every season.

Nia Sharma and Anita Hassanandani share a great Naagin bond and also share various TikTok videos to entertain their fans. Their bond has become strong since they started working together.

Nia Sharma wished Anita Hassanandani in a hilarious dance video by sharing on her Instagram and captioned, “And this shall forever remain our signature style and the best memory of us! @anitahassanandani been a pleasure knowing you! #headbang😂 Happppyyyyy quarantined Birthdayyyyyy to youuuuuuuu❤️❤️❤️❤️”

In the video, Nia Sharma and Anita Hassanandani are seen dancing at a party probably it was Pearl V Puri’s birthday party as he commented on the video saying, “This was my bday !! Haina !”.

As they are dancing rolling their heads and all off a sudden they band each others’ head. Its really funny to watch. This is probably the best birthday wish from her co-Naagin.

Check out the video below in which Nia Sharma and Anita Hassanandani bang head while dancing.