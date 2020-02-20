Dev Parekh finds out Brinda's Naagin avatar

Naagin 4 is one of the best supernatural shows on Indian television. Nia Sharma, Vijay Kumeria and Anita Hassanandani’s show is dishing out some really interesting episodes.

The show has been topping the TRP charts ever since it kick-started. As there is twist in the upcoming episode for Mahashivratri.

In the upcoming episode for Mahashivratri Brinda turns into Naagin and almost tries to kill Dev Parekh’s brothers who had irritated her for a long time now. Seeing this Dev Parekh is shell shocked to see his wife in a Naagin avatar.

This will be Mahashivratri special episode and would give the audiences a lot of twists and turns.

How will Dev Parekh react to Brinda’s Naagin avatar and will he accept her as his Naagin wife. It would be interesting to see what happens next?

