  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Naagin 4 Spoiler Alert: Dev Parekh finds out Brinda's Naagin avatar

Naagin 4 Spoiler Alert: Dev Parekh finds out Brinda's Naagin avatar

Dev Parekh finds out Brinda's Naagin avatar
Shweta Ghadashi By Shweta Ghadashi | 20 Feb 2020 13:00:56 IST

Naagin 4 is one of the best supernatural shows on Indian television. Nia Sharma, Vijay Kumeria and Anita Hassanandani’s show is dishing out some really interesting episodes.

The show has been topping the TRP charts ever since it kick-started. As there is twist in the upcoming episode for Mahashivratri.

Also Read: Naagin 4: These romantic pictures of Nia Sharma and Vijayendra Kumeria will make you fall in love

In the upcoming episode for Mahashivratri Brinda turns into Naagin and almost tries to kill Dev Parekh’s brothers who had irritated her for a long time now. Seeing this Dev Parekh is shell shocked to see his wife in a Naagin avatar.

This will be Mahashivratri special episode and would give the audiences a lot of twists and turns.

How will Dev Parekh react to Brinda’s Naagin avatar and will he accept her as his Naagin wife. It would be interesting to see what happens next?

Stay tuned for more updates.

View this post on Instagram

Sat-sun 8pm #naaginbhagyakazehreelakhel

A post shared by Vijayendra Kumeria (@vijayendrakumeria) on

Related Topics

NewsHrithik Roshan, the only Indian to get a mention in a American documentary series

Hrithik Roshan, the only Indian to get a mention in a American documentary series

NewsJustin Bieber thinks he can beat Tom Cruise easily

Justin Bieber thinks he can beat Tom Cruise easily

NewsRicha Chadha pays homage to Smita Patil

Richa Chadha pays homage to Smita Patil

NewsSuicide Squad 2: Never-before-seen pics from upcoming DC Comics film go viral

Suicide Squad 2: Never-before-seen pics from upcoming DC Comics film go viral

NewsAnanya Panday to romance 'Arjun Reddy' actor Vijay Devarakonda

Ananya Panday to romance 'Arjun Reddy' actor Vijay Devarakonda

NewsAbhimanyu Dassani & Mrunal Thakur unite for 'Aankh Micholi'

Abhimanyu Dassani & Mrunal Thakur unite for 'Aankh Micholi'

NewsAnubhav Sinha on the response received at Thappad special screening

Anubhav Sinha on the response received at Thappad special screening

NewsSanjay Mishra on receiving such a positive response for the trailer of 'Kaamyaab'

Sanjay Mishra on receiving such a positive response for the trailer of 'Kaamyaab'

NewsAyushmann Khurrana is all praises for Tahira Kashyap's filmmaking style

Ayushmann Khurrana is all praises for Tahira Kashyap's filmmaking style