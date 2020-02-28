Naagin 4 is one of the top supernatural shows of Indian television. After the Mahashivratri episode, Vishakha’s evil plans are also arising as she has more powerful plans that will almost kill Dev Parekh.

In the latest promo, Brinda is losing her control over her naagin powers. She transforms into Naagin and almost tries to kill Dev’s sister Lily.

Dev Parekh’s sister Lily will be shocked to see Brinda as Ichchhadhari Naagin. While Vishakha tries to kill Dev Parekh as she is aware of the naagmani is in Dev’s head.

Earlier when Vishakha tricked Nayantara to get the naagmani for her, Dev interrupted Nayantara and he got the naagmani.

Brinda has no clue about Vishakha’s true intentions. Brinda trusts Vishakha and follows her plans. Vishakha also tries to create a misunderstanding between Dev and Brinda.

