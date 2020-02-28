  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Naagin 4 Spoiler alert: Vishakha tries to kill Dev Parikh, Brinda turns Naagin in front of Dev's sister

Naagin 4 Spoiler alert: Vishakha tries to kill Dev Parikh, Brinda turns Naagin in front of Dev's sister

Naagin 4 Spoiler alert: Vishakha tries to kill Dev Parikh, Brinda turns Naagin in front of Dev's sister
Shweta Ghadashi By Shweta Ghadashi | 28 Feb 2020 11:00:21 IST

Naagin 4 is one of the top supernatural shows of Indian television. After the Mahashivratri episode, Vishakha’s evil plans are also arising as she has more powerful plans that will almost kill Dev Parekh.

In the latest promo, Brinda is losing her control over her naagin powers. She transforms into Naagin and almost tries to kill Dev’s sister Lily.

Also Read: Video: Naagin Nia Sharma's glamorous photoshoot will make your day

Dev Parekh’s sister Lily will be shocked to see Brinda as  Ichchhadhari Naagin. While Vishakha tries to kill Dev Parekh as she is aware of the naagmani is in Dev’s head.

Earlier when Vishakha tricked Nayantara to get the naagmani for her, Dev interrupted Nayantara and he got the naagmani.

Brinda has no clue about Vishakha’s true intentions. Brinda trusts Vishakha and follows her plans. Vishakha also tries to create a misunderstanding between Dev and Brinda.

Stay tuned for more updates here.

Check out the latest promo of Naagin 4 below:

Related Topics

News'Rumble' trailer: Giant monsters gear up to participate in professional wrestling

'Rumble' trailer: Giant monsters gear up to participate in professional wrestling

NewsKylie Jenner shares an adorable pic of her daughter

Kylie Jenner shares an adorable pic of her daughter

NewsJustin Bieber surprises his superfan

Justin Bieber surprises his superfan

NewsRicha Chadha, Ali Fazal to get married

Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal to get married

NewsKim Kardashian shares evidence of being a hands-on mommy

Kim Kardashian shares evidence of being a hands-on mommy

NewsWhen Big B met little Ranbir Kapoor

When Big B met little Ranbir Kapoor

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'ON' by BTS

Song Lyrics of 'ON' by BTS

News'Rumble' trailer: Giant monsters gear up to participate in professional wrestling

'Rumble' trailer: Giant monsters gear up to participate in professional wrestling

NewsKylie Jenner shares an adorable pic of her daughter

Kylie Jenner shares an adorable pic of her daughter